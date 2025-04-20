Kirby Yates News: Blows save in Texas
Yates (1-1) allowed two runs on two hits without recording an out to take the loss and a blown save Saturday against the Rangers.
The right-hander entered for the ninth inning with the Dodgers holding a 3-2 lead, but a Josh Smith double and Adolis Garcia two-run homer quickly resulted in a walk-off win for the Rangers. It was the first save chance of the year for Yates, who entered the contest with six straight scoreless appearances and a 1.74 ERA for the season. Tanner Scott picked up his seventh save of the campaign in Friday's contest and should continue to operate as manager Dave Roberts' primary option at closer.
