Kyle Hart News: Can't get out of first inning

Hart allowed five runs on two hits and four walks in just two-thirds of an inning Sunday against the Cubs. He did not factor into the decision.

Hart was staked a three-run lead in the top half of the inning that quickly disappeared. He walked four Cubs and didn't make it out of the frame. Hart's day finished with the bases loaded and the game tied at three and he was charged two more runs on two balks by Logan Gillaspie. It was a step in the wrong direction after Hart earned a win in his MLB debut. He'll look to bounce back in a home start versus the Rockies next weekend.