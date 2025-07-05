Menu
Pitching opportunities may become available during the last full week before the All-Star break.
July 5, 2025
This is the final set of rankings before the All-Star break. It'll be interesting to track the rotations towards the end of the week as those pitching on the final Sunday aren't eligible for the Midsummer Classic, so Cristopher Sanchez and MacKenzie Gore are the most likely to be bumped so they can throw an inning.

The rankings will start back up on either the Wednesday of Thursday of the break, depending on the number of announced rotations. And as usual, they will be for both the short three-day week and extended 10-day period. The standard rankings will return in two weeks and may be posted a little earlier since the RotoWire show on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio will flip to football to give me a head start.

I'll post a refresh on Sunday night.

Week of July 7 - 13

Mixed League

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Garrett CrochetBOSTB   
2Framber ValdezHOUTEX   
3Hunter BrownHOUCLE, TEX21 K with 3 BB over last 19 IP  
4Jacob deGromTEX@LAA, @HOUOutpointing even the most optimistic expectations  
5Cristopher SanchezPHI@SF, @SD   
6Tarik SkubalDETSEA   
7Nick PivettaSDARI, PHI   
8MacKenzie GoreWAS@STL, @MILCould miss Sunday start to pitch in the ASG  
9Dylan CeaseSDARI, PHI   
10

10Joe RyanMINPIT   
11Yoshinobu YamamotoLAD@MIL   
12Seth LugoKCPIT   
13Zack WheelerPHI@SD   
14Eury PerezMIA@CIN, @BAL3.60 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 16 K over last 15 IP  
15Jack FlahertyDETTB, SEAShowing signs of snapping out of funk  
16Kris BubicKCPIT   
17Sonny GraySTLWAS   
18Jose SorianoLAATEX, ARI   
19Spencer StriderATL@ATH   
20Nathan EovaldiTEX@LAA, @HOU   
21Tanner BibeeCLE@HOU, @CWS6.00 ERA but 3.04 xFIP over last three starts, with 22 K and 4 BB in 18 IP  
22Logan GilbertSEA@NYY, @DETTough pair, but rounding into form  
23Paul SkenesPIT@MIN   
24Tyler GlasnowLAD@SF   
25David PetersonNYM@BAL   
26Ranger SuarezPHI@SD   
27Jesus LuzardoPHI@SF   
28Sandy AlcantaraMIA@CIN   
29Noah CameronKCPIT, NYMOver his skids, but favorable home matchups delay the correction0%0%
30Carlos RodonNYYSEA   
31Ryan PepiotTB@DET, @BOS   
32Nick MartinezCINMIA, COL   
33Kodai SengaNYM@KC   
34Clayton KershawLAD@MIL 0%0%
35Drew RasmussenTB@BOS   
36Yusei KikuchiLAATEX, ARIWhat a turnaround: 28 K with 3 BB over last 19.2 IP  
37Jeffrey SpringsATHATL, TOR   
39Merrill KellyARI@SD, @LAA   
40Shota ImanagaCHC@MIN, @NYY   
41Sean ManaeaNYM@KC   
42Shane BazTB@DET, @BOSChange in pitch mix is fueling surge  
43Kumar RockerTEX@LAA   
44Ryne NelsonARI@LAA   
45Kevin GausmanTOR@ATH   
46Zac GallenARI@SD, @LAAWas last start a harbinger of a strong second half?  
47Reese OlsonDETTB   
48Mitch KellerPIT@KC   
49Sean BurkeCWSTOR, CLE 3% 
50Nick LodoloCINMIA   
51Robbie RaySFPHI   
52Brady SingerCINMIA, COL   
53Lucas GiolitoBOSCOL   
54Jose BerriosTOR@CWS, @ATH   
55Joey CantilloCLE@HOU, @CWS 0%0%
56Brandon WoodruffMILWAS   
57Andrew HeaneyPIT@KC, @MIN 49% 
58George KirbySEA@DET   
59Simeon Woods RichardsonMINCHC, PIT 8% 
60Adrian HouserCWSTOR 0%0%
61Brayan BelloBOSCOL, TB   
62Bryan WooSEA@NYY   
63Dustin MayLAD@MIL   
64Michael WachaKCNYM   
65Justin WrobleskiLAD@SF 20% 
66Colton GordonHOUTEX 0%0%
67Andre PallanteSTLWAS, ATL 7% 
68Dean KremerBALMIA 12% 
69Bailey FalterPIT@KC 8% 
70Grant HolmesATL@STL   
71Max FriedNYYCHC   
72