This is the final set of rankings before the All-Star break. It'll be interesting to track the rotations towards the end of the week as those pitching on the final Sunday aren't eligible for the Midsummer Classic, so Cristopher Sanchez and MacKenzie Gore are the most likely to be bumped so they can throw an inning.
The rankings will start back up on either the Wednesday of Thursday of the break, depending on the number of announced rotations. And as usual, they will be for both the short three-day week and extended 10-day period. The standard rankings will return in two weeks and may be posted a little earlier since the RotoWire show on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio will flip to football to give me a head start.
I'll post a refresh on Sunday night.
Week of July 7 - 13
Mixed League
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|TB
|2
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|TEX
|3
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|CLE, TEX
|21 K with 3 BB over last 19 IP
|4
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|@LAA, @HOU
|Outpointing even the most optimistic expectations
|5
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|@SF, @SD
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|SEA
|7
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|ARI, PHI
|8
|MacKenzie Gore
|WAS
|@STL, @MIL
|Could miss Sunday start to pitch in the ASG
|9
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|ARI, PHI
|10
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|PIT
|11
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|@MIL
|12
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|PIT
|13
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@SD
|14
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|@CIN, @BAL
|3.60 ERA and 0.87 WHIP with 16 K over last 15 IP
|15
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|TB, SEA
|Showing signs of snapping out of funk
|16
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|PIT
|17
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|WAS
|18
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|TEX, ARI
|19
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|@ATH
|20
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|@LAA, @HOU
|21
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@HOU, @CWS
|6.00 ERA but 3.04 xFIP over last three starts, with 22 K and 4 BB in 18 IP
|22
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@NYY, @DET
|Tough pair, but rounding into form
|23
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|@MIN
|24
|Tyler Glasnow
|LAD
|@SF
|25
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@BAL
|26
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@SD
|27
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|@SF
|28
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|@CIN
|29
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|PIT, NYM
|Over his skids, but favorable home matchups delay the correction
|0%
|0%
|30
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|SEA
|31
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|@DET, @BOS
|32
|Nick Martinez
|CIN
|MIA, COL
|33
|Kodai Senga
|NYM
|@KC
|34
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@MIL
|0%
|0%
|35
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|@BOS
|36
|Yusei Kikuchi
|LAA
|TEX, ARI
|What a turnaround: 28 K with 3 BB over last 19.2 IP
|37
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|ATL, TOR
|38
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|@BAL
|39
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@SD, @LAA
|40
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|@MIN, @NYY
|41
|Sean Manaea
|NYM
|@KC
|42
|Shane Baz
|TB
|@DET, @BOS
|Change in pitch mix is fueling surge
|43
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|@LAA
|44
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|@LAA
|45
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|@ATH
|46
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SD, @LAA
|Was last start a harbinger of a strong second half?
|47
|Reese Olson
|DET
|TB
|48
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@KC
|49
|Sean Burke
|CWS
|TOR, CLE
|3%
|50
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|MIA
|51
|Robbie Ray
|SF
|PHI
|52
|Brady Singer
|CIN
|MIA, COL
|53
|Lucas Giolito
|BOS
|COL
|54
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|@CWS, @ATH
|55
|Joey Cantillo
|CLE
|@HOU, @CWS
|0%
|0%
|56
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|WAS
|57
|Andrew Heaney
|PIT
|@KC, @MIN
|49%
|58
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@DET
|59
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|CHC, PIT
|8%
|60
|Adrian Houser
|CWS
|TOR
|0%
|0%
|61
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|COL, TB
|62
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|@NYY
|63
|Dustin May
|LAD
|@MIL
|64
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|NYM
|65
|Justin Wrobleski
|LAD
|@SF
|20%
|66
|Colton Gordon
|HOU
|TEX
|0%
|0%
|67
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|WAS, ATL
|7%
|68
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|MIA
|12%
|69
|Bailey Falter
|PIT
|@KC
|8%
|70
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|@STL
|71
|Max Fried
|NYY
|CHC
|72