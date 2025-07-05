This is the final set of rankings before the All-Star break. It'll be interesting to track the rotations towards the end of the week as those pitching on the final Sunday aren't eligible for the Midsummer Classic, so Cristopher Sanchez and MacKenzie Gore are the most likely to be bumped so they can throw an inning.

The rankings will start back up on either the Wednesday of Thursday of the break, depending on the number of announced rotations. And as usual, they will be for both the short three-day week and extended 10-day period. The standard rankings will return in two weeks and may be posted a little earlier since the RotoWire show on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio will flip to football to give me a head start.

I'll post a refresh on Sunday night.

Week of July 7 - 13

Mixed League