This article is part of our NL FAAB Factor series.

The chart, which is sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This is a reflection of a player's skills and role on an A-E scale. An "A" grade is reserved for a high-impact prospect stepping into an everyday role.

Bids in general are best guesstimates. With so much uncertainty at least initially, those values may be even greater estimates than usual. The FAAB chart below lets users easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

If you have questions on players, I'm happy to provide my thoughts in the comments.

STARTING PITCHER

Braxton Ashcraft, Pirates: Ashcraft was promoted Monday and worked in a bulk relief where he threw three scoreless innings. He made 10 starts with Triple-A Indianapolis and posted a 4.84 ERA and 1.50 WHIP with 56 strikeouts over 48.1 innings, but isn't currently in the Pirates' rotation. Ashcraft has an untraditional pitch mix for a starter with a slider and curveball leading his arsenal. He'll remain in Pittsburgh's bullpen for now, though could enter the rotation at some point during the summer. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Paul Blackburn, Mets: Blackburn, out since spring training with knee inflammation, tossed 6.1 innings of two-run ball on Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse during his final rehab start that marked his seventh overall. He'll join the Mets to start Monday against LA with the club needing a starter playing 10 straight games without an off day that began on Friday. It's not clear if New York will stick with a six-man rotation after that or if Blackburn will then shift into a long-relief role. He holds a short-term window - barring injury - to stick in the rotation with Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea likely both back in late June. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury return bid)

Bryce Elder, Braves: Atlanta recalled Elder from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Sunday against the Red Sox with AJ Smith-Shawver out for the season due to a torn UCL in his right elbow. He was promoted to fill the opening and will presumably remain in the bigs going forward. The 26-year-old made eight ML starts this season where he registered a 4.50 ERA and 1.25 WHIP alongside a 33:13 K:BB across 44 innings, including back-to-back solid starts before being demoted. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

DL Hall, Brewers: Hall, who suffered a lat strain in late February that landed him on the 60-day IL, was activated Monday. He made his first 2025 big-league appearance on that day and worked 2.1 frames while allowing one run. Hall will either be used as an opener or bulk reliever. The lefty pitched to a 5.02 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB through 43 innings (13 appearances) with Milwaukee last season and made four outings in the minors prior to being activated. With Aaron Ashby and Aaron Civale both back with the Brewers and Brandon Woodruff close to returning, Hall will likely remain in the bullpen as a long reliever. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (same injury return bid)

Frankie Montas, Mets: Montas, sidelined with a high grade lat strain and profiled the last three weeks, made his second rehab appearance Thursday with High-A Brooklyn where he surrendered two runs on two hits and a pair of walks while fanning three in three innings after going 1.1 during his debut and the fastball is still sitting around 93–94 MPH. Barring any setbacks, he should be back later in June. The right-hander, who signed a one-year, $17 million contract with a similar player option for 2026 the Mets last December, should slide into the middle/back-end of the Mets rotation once activated. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same early injury return bid)

Ryne Nelson, Diamondbacks: Nelson has seamlessly stepped into the Arizona rotation while replacing Eduardo Rodriguez and will make at least one more start. E-Rod threw 55 pitches in a simulated game last Saturday and was expected to throw in the Arizona Complex League on Friday. Nelson is starting Tuesday and another good outing could force Torey Lovullo to modify the plan of moving him back to the bullpen. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (check starting status)

Chad Patrick, Brewers: Patrick may quietly be the most consistent and productive starter on the Milwaukee staff. Where he fits in as the rotation gets healthier remains to be determined, yet he's certainly made a case to remain there. Despite only completing six frames four times, Patrick has now yielded three earned runs or fewer in all 12 starts this season. He'll take an impressive 2.97 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 57:18 K:BB across 63.2 innings into his next outing. 12-team Mixed: $2, 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (if not rostered)

Bradgley Rodriguez, Padres: As one of San Diego's top relief prospects, Rodriguez was called up Friday. He made the jump from Double-A San Antonio straight to the Majors while avoiding an extreme hitter's park at Triple-A El Paso. Rodriguez posted a 3.22 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 31:5 K:BB across 22.1 innings with San Antonio. He replaced Kyle Hart in the Padres' bullpen and is likely to work in middle relief to begin his MLB career. 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

Matt Waldron, Padres: Waldron, on the shelf all season after straining his left oblique while warming up in the bullpen during a Cactus League game in mid-March, made his third rehab start on May 25 and allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.1 innings and 61 pitches during his second rehab start with Double-A San Antonio. He may only need one more start to build up to 75 pitches, which would likely result in his activation. San Diego could have an opening for Waldron once activated as he appears on pace to beat Yu Darvish (elbow) and Michael King (shoulder) back from the IL, possibly in place of Stephen Kolek or as the team's fifth starter. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (injury return bid)

Brandon Woodruff, Brewers: Woodruff, first recovering from right shoulder surgery and then a tweaked right ankle, worked a season-high seven innings and 74 pitches on Wednesday without giving up an earned run for High-A Wisconsin. The plan calls for him to pitch once more Tuesday - his eighth rehab appearance - for Triple-A Nashville before rejoining the team's rotation next week for what would be his first ML start since Sep. 2023. Once back, Woodruff is primed to hold the second or third spot in the Milwaukee rotation. 12-team Mixed: $3, 15-team Mixed: $9; 12-team NL: $14 (same injury return bid)

RELIEF PITCHER

Alexis Diaz, Dodgers: This is a sign-and-stash bid. Diaz, the former Reds' closer, struggled last season before falling apart this year and losing his job. The 28-year-old righty also had difficulty at Triple-A with a 4.61 ERA and 1.97 WHIP over 13.2 frames. Cincinnati decided to cut their losses and dealt Diaz to the Dodgers, who feel the upside is well worth the risk to acquire as they've developed a reputation for reviving pitchers' careers. However, Diaz will first need to prove he's worthy of a big-league bullpen spot by turning things around at Triple-A Oklahoma City. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (sign/stash)

Camilo Doval, Giants: Manager Bob Melvin announced Wednesday that Doval would replace Ryan Walker as the Giants' closer. Walker opened the year as the club's primary closer and had gone 10-for-12 in save opportunities, but his 4.95 ERA and 1.30 WHIP are a far cry from the 1.91 ERA from 2024. Doval overcame a bumpy start to work his way into the mix with five saves. The right-hander hasn't recorded any since Apr. 24, though he's picked up two wins and six holds over that stretch while being unscored upon in his past 19 appearances. Before faltering with a 4.88 ERA last season and being removed as the closer, Doval was a reliable ninth-inning option with a 2.77 ERA and 69 saves across his first three MLB campaigns. 12-team Mixed: $8, 15-team Mixed: $16; 12-team NL: $24 (if available)

Calvin Faucher/Ronny Henriquez, Marlins: Faucher registered saves on Wednesday and Saturday and is firmly in in the closer mix. But based on current usage, Henriquez may currently be Miami's top high-leverage option. Heading into Saturday and through 12 May appearances, he sported a 1.38 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB from 13 innings while collecting two wins, two holds and his first career save. Faucher ranks second on the team with four saves while producing a 4.95 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 19:10 K:BB across 20 innings while Jesus Tinoco are in the endgame mix, yet Henriquez may be the main man in the pen. Faucher - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7; Henriquez - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9

Orion Kerkering, Phillies: Jordan Romano is firmly entrenched again as the Phillies' closer, but Kerkering has regained some of his value by improving his ERA from 6.48 on Apr. 22 to 3.54 by only giving up two runs during his last 12 frames. He's up to nine holds overall and is next in line - along with Matt Strahm - if Romano needs a day off. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

CATCHER

Henry Davis/Endy Rodriguez, Pirates: Joey Bart went on the IL with a concussion to result in an initial uptick in playing time for Davis, who notched four hits - including a homer - in back-to-back starts. Rodriguez was shelved the past month with a laceration on his right index finger and was activated Wednesday after a short rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis. Both will split time behind the plate, though Davis is likely to see most of the playing time based on experience with Rodriguez also getting work at first despite the recent return of Spencer Horwitz. Davis - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Rodriguez - 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

Reese McGuire, Cubs: McGuire - and not Moises Ballesteros - was promoted last Sunday with Miguel Amaya going on the IL after straining his oblique last Saturday. He's initially received a solid amount of action with Carson Kelly dealing with an illness. The 30-year-old blasted three home runs and posted a .575 OPS in 53 games for the Red Sox last year and holds a limited fantasy ceiling for 2025. 12-team Mixed: $0, 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6

FIRST BASE

Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Reds: Encarnacion-Strand, placed on the IL Apr. 17 due to lower-back inflammation, moved his rehab assignment last Sunday from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to Triple-A Louisville. He'll return by the end of this week or early next, barring any setbacks. Before going on the shelf, Encarnacion-Strand had been Cincinnati's primary first baseman but only slashed .158/.183/.298 over 60 plate appearances. With Spencer Steer settling in at first the past month and improving at the plate following a slow start, Encarnacion-Strand - who was limited to 29 games last season due to a fractured wrist - may not have an everyday spot in the lineup once he returns. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

Kyle Farmer/Keston Hiura, Rockies: Colorado sent Michael Toglia to the minors on Saturday due to his .194/.266/.349 line alongside two steals, six home runs, 20 RBI and a league-leading 81 strikeouts across 186 plate appearances. The Rockies promoted Hiura, who was slashing .243/.360/.467 with nine homers and 31 RBI for Triple-A Albuquerque, to replace him on the active roster. Farmer has played all over the infield and will likely take over as the Rockies' everyday first baseman while Hiura provides depth. Farmer - 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9; Farmer - 12-team Mixed: No, 15-team Mixed: $0; 12-team NL: $6

SECOND BASE

Thairo Estrada, Rockies: Estrada, who fractured his wrist late in spring training, was activated Friday after going 7-for-23 during a five-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque. He signed a one-year deal with Colorado this past offseason to be their primary second baseman. Estrada enjoyed a solid stretch over 2022-23 for San Fran before suffering a nightmarish campaign last season, but was able to earn a contract. Now active, he should be the team's starting second sacker. 12-team Mixed: $1, 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7 (same injury return bid)

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: Mauricio, whose recovery from ACL surgery has taken a bit longer than expected partially due to a cleanup procedure on his knee last August, is still working his way back. He's been raking in the minors, yet hasn't gone more than two straight outings with Syracuse without getting a day off and the Mets are intent on making sure he stays healthy after he missed all of 2024. Until the team feels Mauricio is fully ready to return physically and/or has improved his plate discipline, he'll remain in the minors - but should be up at some point this summer. During his last full minor-league season in 2023, he produced a .292/.346/.506 line through 116 games for Triple-A Syracuse with 23 homers and 24 steals. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (same stash bid)

THIRD BASE

Brady House, Nationals: House, the Nationals' 2021 first-round pick, launched his 10th homer of the season for Triple-A Rochester on Thursday. He's now slashing .285/.341/.500, though only walked six times in May compared to 26 strikeouts with an overall 60:17 K:BB. The club have received passable production at third and have Andres Chaparro close to returning from injury. But House will need to be added to the 40-man this offseason and would provide a homegrown option at the hot corner. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $5 (stash bid)

Ildemaro Vargas, Diamondbacks: Vargas opted out of his minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday to become a free agent, then signed an ML deal to remain with the team where Jordan Lawlar was then demoted. He posted a.261/.330/.397 line to go with five homers and four steals over 221 plate appearances at Triple-A Reno and provides the club extra depth at every infield position. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

SHORTSTOP

Orlando Arcia, Rockies: The Rockies signed Arcia to a one-year deal on Monday right after he was released by Atlanta. Though he's primarily worked at shortstop during his career, he'll likely end up at second as Ezequiel Tovar is locked in on a long-term contract. Rookie Adael Amador has been operating as the Rockies' primary option at the keystone, but he's recorded a lowly .473 OPS over 98 plate appearances and could end up being supplanted by Arcia. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team NL: $7

Jack Winkler, Marlins: Winkler was promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday to make his big-league debut as part of a several changes made by the Marlins. He posted a .754 OPS with five home runs and 15 stolen bases through 41 games. Winkler can play all over the infield defensively and should fill a utility role. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

OUTFIELD

Jose Azocar, Braves: Azocar, designated for assignment last Saturday by the Mets, elected free agency and signed with the Braves on Friday. He had a .278/.350/.278 slash line across 20 plate appearances with New York and will be Atlanta's No. 5 outfielder while taking the spot of Stuart Fairchild (finger). 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

Jerar Encarnacion, Giants: Encarnacion (left hand fracture) restarted his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday and went deep in his return. He's expected to rejoin San Francisco during their current homestand. Encarnacion began his assignment on May 10 at Triple-A Sacramento, but was shut down after two contests after experiencing some soreness in his hand. He underwent surgery in late March and appeared on track for activation from the 60-day IL when first eligible on Monday, though this setback has delayed matters. The 27-year-old offers significant power with poor plate discipline and was slated to be the Giants' primary DH before getting hurt. Signs point to Encarnacion slotting in as the main first baseman as LaMonte Wade has struggled. He could also see time at DH with Wilmer Flores and versus lefties in the outfield. 12-team Mixed: $2; 15-team Mixed: $7; 12-team NL: $11 (upped injury return bid)

Heriberto Hernandez, Marlins: Hernandez was promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday to make his major-league debut. He produced a .220/.319/.454 line with nine home runs and six steals through 41 games. The 25-year-old was once viewed as a top prospect, yet his contact skills haven't held up in the upper minors as evidenced by the low batting average and 35 percent strikeout rate. Hernandez will cover as outfield depth. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $4

Sam Hilliard, Rockies: Hilliard was promoted from Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday. Designated for assignment in late March after missing out on Colorado's Opening Day roster, he receives another chance in the bigs after a .288/.372/.538 with six homers and five stolen bases through 40 games with Albuquerque. The 31-year-old had an .812 OPS in 158 plate appearances with the Rockies last season, but isn't likely to carry a regular lineup spot. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $4; 12-team NL: $7

Starling Marte, Mets: Marte has made the most of his increased opportunities while Jesse Winker (Grade 2 oblique strain) has been sidelined. He slashed .300/.400/.404 through 48 May plate appearances with one homer, one steal, four runs and four RBI. Marte saw action against righties and lefties with Winker out, though could cede time to Jared Young. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $5; 12-team NL: $9 (if available)

Jose Siri, Mets: Siri, recovering from a fractured left tibia suffered from fouling a ball off his leg Apr. 12, is ahead of schedule in his recovery. Slated to miss 8-10 weeks. he took live batting practice against Sean Manaea on Thursday. Siri is on track to return in early-to-mid June while resuming his role as part-time center fielder. The glove is elite and the bat isn't so much, but he does offer some power and speed. 12-team Mixed: $0; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team NL: $6 (early injury return bid)

Ryan Vilade, Cardinals: Vilade was promoted Saturday to replace Jordan Walker (wrist) on the active roster. He registered a .280/.375/.476 line with five home runs, 31 RBI, 33 runs scored and five stolen bases through 48 games at Triple-A Memphis to earn the call up. Vilade provides depth, though Lars Nootbaar, Victor Scott and Alec Burleson is the likely outfield alignment with Ivan Herrera at DH. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team NL: $5

