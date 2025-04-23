Leo Jimenez Injury: Stuck on Triple-A IL

Triple-A Buffalo placed Jimenez on its 7-day injured list March 27 due to an unspecified injury.

Jimenez wasn't known to be nursing an injury during spring training before Toronto optioned the infielder to Triple-A on March 21. The 23-year-old slashed .229/.329/.358 over 210 plate appearances with Toronto in 2024, but he'll have to overcome the injury and will likely need to perform well for extended period at Triple-A before getting another look with the big club.