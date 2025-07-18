Menu
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target

Nine teams will be playing a full slate the next 10 days, including the Guardians with home series against the Athletics and Orioles.
July 18, 2025
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Rankings for July 18 - 27 are below.

Week of July 18 - 20

Individual Hitter Rankings

KEY

  • Points calculations are based on the NFBC Cutline scoring which is designed to mimic 5x5 scoring
  • Full is for Mon-Sun
  • 1H is Mon-Thurs
  • 2H is Fri-Sun
  • HR and SB are the projections for each
PlayerTeam2H OPPFull PtsFull HRFull SB
1Byron BuxtonMIN3 @ COL30.591.550.23
2Nick KurtzATH3 @ CLE20.401.010.07
3Royce LewisMIN3 @ COL20.091.050.11
4Riley GreeneDET3 @ TEX19.911.030.07
5Carlos CorreaMIN3 @ COL19.790.770.00
6Jose RamirezCLE3 vs ATH18.570.730.73
7Lawrence ButlerATH3 @ CLE18.560.640.62
8Ryan JeffersMIN3 @ COL18.480.910.03
9Willi CastroMIN3 @ COL18.420.570.40
10Manny MachadoSDP3 @ WSH18.170.840.25
11Fernando TatisSDP3 @ WSH18.030.750.60
12Shohei OhtaniLAD3 vs MIL17.990.930.47
13Ronald AcunaATL3 vs NYY16.860.760.49
14Aaron JudgeNYY3 @ ATL16.850.850.18
15Brent RookerATH3 @ CLE15.880.920.12
16Brooks LeeMIN3 @ COL15.800.590.12
17Trea TurnerPHI3 vs LAA15.500.410.69
18Cal RaleighSEA3 vs HOU15.481.040.22
19Corbin CarrollARI3 vs STL15.30

