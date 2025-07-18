Rankings for July 18 - 27 are below.
Week of July 18 - 20
Individual Hitter Rankings
KEY
- Points calculations are based on the NFBC Cutline scoring which is designed to mimic 5x5 scoring
- Full is for Mon-Sun
- 1H is Mon-Thurs
- 2H is Fri-Sun
- HR and SB are the projections for each
|Player
|Team
|2H OPP
|Full Pts
|Full HR
|Full SB
|1
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|3 @ COL
|30.59
|1.55
|0.23
|2
|Nick Kurtz
|ATH
|3 @ CLE
|20.40
|1.01
|0.07
|3
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3 @ COL
|20.09
|1.05
|0.11
|4
|Riley Greene
|DET
|3 @ TEX
|19.91
|1.03
|0.07
|5
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|3 @ COL
|19.79
|0.77
|0.00
|6
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3 vs ATH
|18.57
|0.73
|0.73
|7
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|3 @ CLE
|18.56
|0.64
|0.62
|8
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|3 @ COL
|18.48
|0.91
|0.03
|9
|Willi Castro
|MIN
|3 @ COL
|18.42
|0.57
|0.40
|10
|Manny Machado
|SDP
|3 @ WSH
|18.17
|0.84
|0.25
|11
|Fernando Tatis
|SDP
|3 @ WSH
|18.03
|0.75
|0.60
|12
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAD
|3 vs MIL
|17.99
|0.93
|0.47
|13
|Ronald Acuna
|ATL
|3 vs NYY
|16.86
|0.76
|0.49
|14
|Aaron Judge
|NYY
|3 @ ATL
|16.85
|0.85
|0.18
|15
|Brent Rooker
|ATH
|3 @ CLE
|15.88
|0.92
|0.12
|16
|Brooks Lee
|MIN
|3 @ COL
|15.80
|0.59
|0.12
|17
|Trea Turner
|PHI
|3 vs LAA
|15.50
|0.41
|0.69
|18
|Cal Raleigh
|SEA
|3 vs HOU
|15.48
|1.04
|0.22
|19
|Corbin Carroll
|ARI
|3 vs STL
|15.30
Rankings for July 18 - 27 are below.
Week of July 18 - 20
Individual Hitter Rankings
KEY
- Points calculations are based on the NFBC Cutline scoring which is designed to mimic 5x5 scoring
- Full is for Mon-Sun
- 1H is Mon-Thurs
- 2H is Fri-Sun
- HR and SB are the projections for each
|Player
|Team
|2H OPP
|Full Pts
|Full HR
|Full SB
|1
|Byron Buxton
|MIN
|3 @ COL
|30.59
|1.55
|0.23
|2
|Nick Kurtz
|ATH
|3 @ CLE
|20.40
|1.01
|0.07
|3
|Royce Lewis
|MIN
|3 @ COL
|20.09
|1.05
|0.11
|4
|Riley Greene
|DET
|3 @ TEX
|19.91
|1.03
|0.07
|5
|Carlos Correa
|MIN
|3 @ COL
|19.79
|0.77
|0.00
|6
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE
|3 vs ATH
|18.57
|0.73
|0.73
|7
|Lawrence Butler
|ATH
|3 @ CLE
|18.56
|0.64
|0.62
|8
|Ryan Jeffers
|MIN
|3 @ COL
|18.48
|0.91
|0.03
|9
|Willi Castro
|MIN
|3 @ COL
|18.42
|0.57
|0.40
|10
|Manny Machado
|SDP
|3 @ WSH
|18.17
|0.84
|0.25
|11
|Fernando Tatis
|SDP
|3 @ WSH
|18.03
|0.75
|0.60
|12
|Shohei Ohtani