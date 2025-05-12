Fantasy Baseball
Luke Jackson

Luke Jackson Injury: X-rays return negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 7:51pm

Manager Bruce Bochy stated X-rays on Jackson's right arm came back negative, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bochy noted that there was a decent amount of swelling shortly after Jackson was struck by a comebacker during his appearance Monday against the Rockies, and a trip to the injured list is still on the table. The club should have more information on the severity of the injury Tuesday.

Luke Jackson
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
