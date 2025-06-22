This article is part of our AL FAAB Factor series.

The grids, which are sortable by column (click on the header), include a very basic "player grade" column. This serves as a reflection of a player's upside on an A-E scale, prioritizing skills and talent above role and playing time outlook. Wyatt Langford would have been an "A" grade player last year – that mark will be reserved for similarly high-impact prospects that could thrive in an everyday role.

We've incorporated grids into the FAAB articles, so users can easily see at a glance how certain players stack up against others and how much they should command in a variety of formats.

This is our weekly look at American League free agents. We have two goals for this article:

1. Identify likely free agents and discuss their strengths and weaknesses.

2. Estimate how much of your $100 starting free-agent budget you should bid on them.

Starting Pitcher

Kyle Harrison, Red Sox: The biggest on-field piece coming back to Boston in the Rafael Devers trade (depending on which MLB executive you talk to, the true prize in the deal was apparently either clearing Devers' contracts off the books of those poor small-market Red Sox, or the peace that will reign in the clubhouse by getting rid of a well-liked teammate who'd cranked out a .998 OPS since the beginning of May), Harrison will begin his tenure with the organization at Triple-A, so he's just a stash for now. The 23-year-old southpaw was one of the top pitching prospects in the game after a dazzling 2022 campaign at Double-A Richmond, but Harrison is still trying to find that form in the majors. There have been some encouraging signs this year – his velocity's trending back up, and while Stuff+ isn't a fan of his fastball/curve/changeup arsenal (nothing graded higher than a 98, and a 96 overall rating), a 118 Location+ would cure a lot of ills. Boston's got no room in the rotation right now with Hunter Dobbins holding his own, and it will only get more crowded when guys like Tanner Houck get healthy, but then again Walker Buehler has a 5.95 ERA. If a spot opens up, expect Harrison to get the call. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $3

Eric Lauer, Blue Jays: Max Scherzer (see below) is about to come off the IL, but Toronto still has a spot open in the rotation with Bowden Francis now on the shelf. Lauer's more than made his case to fill it, posting a 2.89 ERA and 12:2 K:BB over his last two starts and 9.1 innings. The Jays still have him on a short leash – he didn't throw more than 75 pitches in either outing – but that's enough to give him a shot at lasting five innings and qualifying for a win. If the team elects to use him behind an opener again, so much the better for the lefty's win chances. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Jacob Lopez, Athletics: I wrote up Lopez last week, and since then all he's done is strike out nine Astros in another quality start. The Ks aren't anything new, as the southpaw posted a 27.9 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A Durham in the Tampa system last year, but the A's seem to have unlocked another level for Lopez. Over four appearances in June, he's got a 2.66 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 32:7 K:BB in only 20.1 innings, numbers that are starting to get hard to dismiss as a small sample fluke. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Kumar Rocker, Rangers: Added back to the big-league roster last Sunday to take the spot of Tyler Mahle, Rocker has delivered good numbers (1.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10:4 K:BB in 10.1 innings) against bottom-feeder offenses in the White Sox and Pirates. Nathan Eovaldi could come off the IL this week, but that only gets Texas up to five healthy starters, and Mahle's track record doesn't provide a lot of optimism that he'll make a quick return from shoulder soreness. Rocker should get at least one more turn, but I'd bet the over on how long he sticks around. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $3; 12-team AL: $7

Trevor Rogers, Orioles: With Cade Povich on the shelf, Rogers was called up last week and was downright awful against the Rays, recording only seven outs on 71 pitches. The 27-year-old lefty remains erratic, but he gets a two-step this week (against Texas and a Tampa Bay rematch, both at Camden Yards) and he flashed his upside in his first MLB start of the season when he blanked the BoSox over 6.1 innings in late May. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $3

Max Scherzer, Blue Jays: Scherzer finally seems ready to make his second start for Toronto after he lasted just three innings and 45 pitches in his first outing March 29. The 40-year-old future Hall of Famer has dealt with thumb trouble ever since, an issue he said would affect him once he'd thrown about 50 pitches, so it was encouraging that he built up to 75 in his last rehab start. Scherzer could fall right into a two-start week once he's activated, lining up for road starts in Cleveland and Boston, but that might be asking too much of him from a fantasy perspective. The Jays also have guys like Spencer Turnbull around for spot start/bulk relief/piggyback duties if they want to lessen Scherzer's load out of the gate. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

Allan Winans, Yankees: The 29-year-old right-hander has been absolutely filthy at Triple-A this season, posting a 0.90 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 59:13 K:BB through 50 innings, and with Ryan Yarbrough headed for the IL, Winans will make his Yankees debut Monday. That sets him up for a potential two-step, in Cincy and at home against the A's, but Marcus Stroman could also be ready to return by next weekend. Winans' four-pitch arsenal wasn't effective in his previous looks against big-league hitters however, so he's a gamble even by dart throw standards. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: No; 12-team AL: $1

Other two-start options, Mon-Sun (12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $1)

Via RotoWire's Probable Pitchers grid

Logan Allen, Guardians (vs. TOR, vs. STL)

Taj Bradley, Rays (at KC, at BAL)

Walker Buehler, Red Sox (at LAA, vs. TOR)

Patrick Corbin, Rangers (at BAL, vs. SEA)

Jack Kochanowicz, Angels (vs. BOS, vs. WAS)

Chris Paddack, Twins (vs. SEA, at DET)

Luis Severino, Athletics (at DET, at NYY)

Shane Smith, White Sox (vs. ARI, vs. SF)

Relief Pitcher

Luke Jackson / Chris Martin, Rangers: Robert Garcia hasn't recorded a save since June 13, and in the meantime both Jackson and Martin have collected one. It's not entirely clear if either or both of them are fully back in the ninth-inning mix however, as Garcia had worked two straight days prior to each of their save chances and wouldn't have been available. On the other hand, Garcia has a 6.00 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 11:5 K:BB over his last 10 appearances and nine innings, while Jackson has turned things around with a 1.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 5:2 K:BB over his last 10 appearances and nine frames. Martin has yet to allow a run since coming off the IL in early June, firing up a 5:0 K:BB in 4.2 innings. Jackson already flopped once in the closer role, which could work against him, but Garcia has never really felt like anything but a temp, so it feels like another shift is coming. I'm just not sure in which direction. Jackson – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: Rostered / Martin – 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Greg Weissert, Red Sox: Aroldis Chapman remains the main man in the Boston bullpen, but manager Alex Cora has started using the seemingly ageless lefty flamethrower in highest-leverage spots rather than holding him back for the ninth inning, and Weissert looks as though he'll be the big winner if that usage pattern continues. The right-hander has a 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 7:4 K:BB over nine innings since the beginning of June with six holds and three saves in 11 appearances, and while Justin Slaten could eventually take over the role Weissert currently fills, he's still working his way back from shoulder inflammation. 12-team Mixed: No; 15-team Mixed: $1; 12-team AL: $4

Catcher

Gary Sanchez, Orioles: Wait, Gary Sanchez is only 32 years old? I would have guessed mid-30s, easy. Huh. With Adley Rutschman on the IL with an oblique strain, Sanchez seems in store for a fairly lengthy run as the O's starting catcher. He's been on a nice little roll in June, hitting safely in five straight starts since returning from his own wrist injury and batting .412 (7-for-17) with two homers and seven RBI. That's not a pace he'll be able to keep up, but with only the unproven Maverick Handley (80-grade name, at least) backing him up, Sanchez should handle a big workload. 12-team Mixed: $1; 15-team Mixed: $2; 12-team AL: $5

First Base

Luke Raley, Mariners: Raley was activated from the IL on Friday and dropped into a strong-side platoon role at first base, as Rowdy Tellez was cut loose to make room for him. Raley's always been a solid platoon bat – 42 of his 46 career homers have come against RHP, and he's got an .808 OPS in that split compared to a .543 mark against lefties – but the M's could also use him in right field, so it's not clear if his current assignment is permanent or temporary. First baseman