Luke Weaver News: Secures fourth save

Weaver struck out three in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Mariners.

Weaver has bounced back from his blown save May 5 versus the Padres with 4.2 scoreless innings over his last three appearances. This was his first save in that span, as the Yankees hadn't produced a save situation in over a week. The right-hander continues to post elite numbers with a 0.45 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB across 20 innings while adding four saves and six holds this season. Weaver is capable of working multiple innings, so he may not get every save chance, but he's answered the call nearly every time he's taken the mound this season.