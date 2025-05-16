Luke Weaver News: Tosses two pitches for fifth save

Weaver came away with the save in Friday's 6-2 win over the Mets, retiring the only batter he faced in the ninth inning.

Weaver was brought in for the ninth inning after Yerry De Los Santos yielded an RBI double to Francisco Lindor. With runners on second and third, Weaver needed only two pitches to finish things off by getting Juan Soto to fly out to center field. It was Weaver's fifth save of the season and he has a 0.44 ERA, 0.59 WHP and 22:6 K:BB across 20.1 innings this season.