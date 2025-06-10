Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Mitch Spence headshot

Mitch Spence News: Turns in scoreless start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 10, 2025

Spence allowed three hits and struck out four without walking a batter over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Spence has allowed one run over 10 innings across two starts since joining the Athletics' rotation. He stretched out to 75 pitches (50 strikes) in Tuesday's start, so he should be close to a full workload within his next couple of outings. His strong performance as a starter has trimmed his ERA from 4.38 to 3.67, and he's added a 1.20 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB over 49 innings this season. The right-hander is not guaranteed to stay in the rotation once J.T. Ginn (quadriceps) is ready to be activated from the injured list -- it'll likely come down to Spence or Jacob Lopez for the No. 5 starter role, but Spence has the better numbers.

Mitch Spence
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now