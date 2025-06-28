This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
The league strikeout rate is below 22 percent for the first time since 2017, and the reasons aren't clear. It could be a great focus on making contact or a greater reliance on strong defenders who are weaker with the stick. It may come from the pitcher's end. It could even be due to the umpires. It's not enough to alter fantasy thinking, but it's something to track. Of course, this all goes out the window when MLB adopts robot umpires, hopefully with a challenge system.
As always, these are initial rankings that are based on rotations and projections current as of the posting. The weekly refresh will be available by Monday at 1 AM EDT.
Week of June 30 - July 6
Mixed league
|RK
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Garrett Crochet
|BOS
|CIN, @WAS
|Getting better as the season progresses
|2
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|SD, CIN
|3
|Max Fried
|NYY
|@TOR, @NYM
|4
|Logan Webb
|SF
|@ARI, @ATH
|5
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|@MIA, TB
|6
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@CLE
|7
|Matthew Boyd
|CHC
|CLE, STL
|8
|Carlos Rodon
|NYY
|@TOR, @NYM
|9
|Nick Pivetta
|SD
|@PHI, TEX
|10
|Jacob deGrom
|TEX
|BAL
|11
|Michael Wacha
|KC
|@SEA, @ARI
|Catching the depleted Diamondbacks at the right time
|12
|Hunter Brown
|HOU
|@COL
|13
|13
|Sonny Gray
|STL
|@PIT
|14
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto
|LAD
|CWS
|15
|Seth Lugo
|KC
|@SEA
|16
|Clarke Schmidt
|NYY
|@TOR
|17
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|BAL
|29 K over last 17 IP
|18
|Paul Skenes
|PIT
|STL
|19
|George Kirby
|SEA
|KC, PIT
|Nice pair at home, getting on a roll
|20
|Jacob Lopez
|ATH
|@TB, SF
|Can't fake strikeouts and he's fanned 55 in 43 IP
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21
|Cristopher Sanchez
|PHI
|SD
|0
|22
|Michael Lorenzen
|KC
|@SEA, @ARI
|20%
|23
|Jesus Luzardo
|PHI
|CIN
|24
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|ATH, @MIN
|Rays managing innings after 28.2 last season and 44.2 in 2023
|25
|Jeffrey Springs
|ATH
|@TB
|26
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|CWS
|0%
|0.00%
|27
|Spencer Schwellenbach
|ATL
|LAA
|28
|Luis Castillo
|SEA
|PIT
|29
|Jacob Misiorowski
|MIL
|@NYM
|0%
|0%
|30
|Dylan Cease
|SD
|@PHI
|Underlying metrics harbinger of a solid second half
|31
|Grant Holmes
|ATL
|LAA, BAL
|32
|Ryan Pepiot
|TB
|ATH
|33
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|ARI
|KC
|Starting to come around
|34
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|NYY, LAA
|35
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|KC
|36
|Edward Cabrera
|MIA
|MIN, MIL
|Walks high, but getting a groove
|37
|Jack Flaherty
|DET
|@WAS, @CLE
|Decent pair to get back on track
|38
|Freddy Peralta
|MIL
|@NYM
|39
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|CIN
|40
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|@LAD
|41
|David Peterson
|NYM
|MIL
|42
|Bryan Woo
|SEA
|KC
|43
|Shota Imanaga
|CHC
|CLE
|44
|Reese Olson
|DET
|@WAS
|45
|Nathan Eovaldi
|TEX
|BAL
|46
|Noah Cameron
|KC
|@SEA
|0%
|0%
|47
|Shane Baz
|TB
|ATH
|In-season adjustments beginning to take hold
|48
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|CIN
|49
|Trevor Rogers
|BAL
|@TEX, @ATL
|Who woulda thunk
|0%
|0%
|50
|Kumar Rocker
|TEX
|@SD
|32%
|51
|Ryne Nelson
|ARI
|SF, KC
|52
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|@PIT
|3%
|53
|Landen Roupp
|SF
|@ARI
|54
|Simeon Woods Richardson
|MIN
|@MIA
|1%
|16%
|55
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|SF
|56
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@MIA
|57
|Bailey Ober
|MIN
|TB
|58
|David Festa
|MIN
|@MIA
|Showing signs of breaking out of funk
|33%
|59
|Hayden Birdsong
|SF
|@ARI, @ATH
|60
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|@ARI
|61
|Shane Smith
|CWS
|@COL
|62
|Dustin May
|LAD
|CWS
|63
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|SF, KC
|Things getting worse, not better
|64
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|MIL
|65
|Will Warren
|NYY
|@TOR
|66
|Andrew Heaney
|PIT
|STL, @SEA
|67
|Tanner Bibee
|CLE
|@CHC
|68
|Max Scherzer
|TOR
|NYY, LAA
|69
|Lucas Giolito
|BOS
|@WAS
|70
|Taj Bradley
|TB
|@MIN
|71
|Emerson Hancock
|SEA
|KC, PIT
|4%
|42%
|72
|Eury Perez
|MIA
|MIN
|73
|Charlie Morton
|BAL
|@TEX
|74
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@PHI
|75
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|STL
|76
|Brandon Pfaadt
|ARI
|SF
|77
|Clay Holmes
|NYM
|MIL, NYY
|78
|Mix 12 Reliever
|79
|Erick Fedde
|STL
|@PIT, @CHC
|80
|Jose Soriano
|LAA
|@ATL
|81
|Ben Casparius
|LAD
|HOU
|82
|Michael Soroka
|WAS
|BOS
|83
|Gavin Williams
|CLE
|@CHC, DET
|84</