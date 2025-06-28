Menu
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week

Written by 
Todd Zola 
Published on June 28, 2025
This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

The league strikeout rate is below 22 percent for the first time since 2017, and the reasons aren't clear. It could be a great focus on making contact or a greater reliance on strong defenders who are weaker with the stick. It may come from the pitcher's end. It could even be due to the umpires. It's not enough to alter fantasy thinking, but it's something to track. Of course, this all goes out the window when MLB adopts robot umpires, hopefully with a challenge system.

As always, these are initial rankings that are based on rotations and projections current as of the posting. The weekly refresh will be available by Monday at 1 AM EDT.

Week of June 30 - July 6

Mixed league

RKPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Garrett CrochetBOSCIN, @WASGetting better as the season progresses  
2Zack WheelerPHISD, CIN   
3Max FriedNYY@TOR, @NYM   
4Logan WebbSF@ARI, @ATH   
5Joe RyanMIN@MIA, TB   
6Tarik SkubalDET@CLE   
7Matthew BoydCHCCLE, STL   
8Carlos RodonNYY@TOR, @NYM   
9Nick PivettaSD@PHI, TEX   
10Jacob deGromTEXBAL   
11Michael WachaKC@SEA, @ARICatching the depleted Diamondbacks at the right time  
12Hunter BrownHOU@COL   
13Sonny GraySTL@PIT   
14Yoshinobu YamamotoLADCWS   
15Seth LugoKC@SEA   
16Clarke SchmidtNYY@TOR   
17Spencer StriderATLBAL29 K over last 17 IP  
18Paul SkenesPITSTL   
19George KirbySEAKC, PITNice pair at home, getting on a roll  
20Jacob LopezATH@TB, SFCan't fake strikeouts and he's fanned 55 in 43 IP0.00%0.00%
21Cristopher SanchezPHISD0  
22Michael LorenzenKC@SEA, @ARI 20% 
23Jesus LuzardoPHICIN   
24Drew RasmussenTBATH, @MINRays managing innings after 28.2 last season and 44.2 in 2023  
25Jeffrey SpringsATH@TB   
26Clayton KershawLADCWS 0%0.00%
27Spencer SchwellenbachATLLAA   
28Luis CastilloSEAPIT   
29Jacob MisiorowskiMIL@NYM 0%0%
30Dylan CeaseSD@PHIUnderlying metrics harbinger of a solid second half  
31Grant HolmesATLLAA, BAL   
32Ryan PepiotTBATH   
33Eduardo RodriguezARIKCStarting to come around  
34Kevin GausmanTORNYY, LAA   
35Logan GilbertSEAKC   
36Edward CabreraMIAMIN, MILWalks high, but getting a groove  
37Jack FlahertyDET@WAS, @CLEDecent pair to get back on track  
38Freddy PeraltaMIL@NYM   
39Ranger SuarezPHICIN   
40Framber ValdezHOU@LAD   
41David PetersonNYMMIL   
42Bryan WooSEAKC   
43Shota ImanagaCHCCLE   
44Reese OlsonDET@WAS   
45Nathan EovaldiTEXBAL   
46Noah CameronKC@SEA 0%0%
47Shane BazTBATHIn-season adjustments beginning to take hold  
48Brayan BelloBOSCIN   
49Trevor RogersBAL@TEX, @ATLWho woulda thunk0%0%
50Kumar RockerTEX@SD 32% 
51Ryne NelsonARISF, KC   
52Andre PallanteSTL@PIT 3% 
53Landen RouppSF@ARI   
54Simeon Woods RichardsonMIN@MIA 1%16%
55Merrill KellyARISF   
56Brandon WoodruffMIL@MIA   
57Bailey OberMINTB   
58David FestaMIN@MIAShowing signs of breaking out of funk33% 
59Hayden BirdsongSF@ARI, @ATH   
60Kris BubicKC@ARI   
61Shane SmithCWS@COL   
62Dustin MayLADCWS   
63Zac GallenARISF, KCThings getting worse, not better  
64Sandy AlcantaraMIAMIL   
65Will WarrenNYY@TOR   
66Andrew HeaneyPITSTL, @SEA   
67Tanner BibeeCLE@CHC   
68Max ScherzerTORNYY, LAA   
69Lucas GiolitoBOS@WAS   
70Taj BradleyTB@MIN   
71Emerson HancockSEAKC, PIT 4%42%
72Eury PerezMIAMIN   
73Charlie MortonBAL@TEX   
74Nick LodoloCIN@PHI   
75Mitch KellerPITSTL   
76Brandon PfaadtARISF   
77Clay HolmesNYMMIL, NYY   
78Mix 12 Reliever     
79Erick FeddeSTL@PIT, @CHC   
80Jose SorianoLAA@ATL   
81Ben CaspariusLADHOU   
82Michael SorokaWASBOS   
83Gavin WilliamsCLE@CHC, DET   
84</