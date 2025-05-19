Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Gonzalez headshot

Oscar Gonzalez News: Released, headed overseas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

The Padres released Gonzalez on Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The Padres are granting Gonzalez his release so that the outfielder can pursue an opportunity with a Japanese club. Gonzalez produced just a .483 OPS over 21 games during his time with the Padres and had been sent to Triple-A El Paso earlier this month. San Diego now has an additional 40-man roster spot to play with.

Oscar Gonzalez
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now