Oscar Gonzalez News: Released, headed overseas

The Padres released Gonzalez on Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The Padres are granting Gonzalez his release so that the outfielder can pursue an opportunity with a Japanese club. Gonzalez produced just a .483 OPS over 21 games during his time with the Padres and had been sent to Triple-A El Paso earlier this month. San Diego now has an additional 40-man roster spot to play with.