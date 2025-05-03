MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 3

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

The heavy slate of day games on Saturdays continues with the majority falling into the afternoon slate beginning at 1:10 p.m. EDT. That will be our focus in this article.

There are also seven matchups on the main schedule, but also check out our optimizer to help make lineups for the 6:40 p.m. EDT slate.

Pitchers

Hunter Brown ($10,900) represents the slate's premier pitcher, and for good reason. He's averaged an impeccable 25.1 DK points to begin the campaign and draws a White Sox lineup that's put up some fight but still devoid of top-end talent.

There aren't many strong value options, so we'll focus on another high-end selection in Max Meyer ($9,700). He carries the slate's highest strikeout rate of all starters at 33.1 percent, though his win potential is limited with the Marlins.

The only other one with a K rate above 24 percent is Tylor Megill ($8,800). The Cardinals aren't a tough matchup, yet they also make a lot of contact - and that will likely limit Megill's upside.

It's time to venture down the salary range, though the options aren't pretty. Bailey Ober ($8,000) draws a tough opponent in the Red Sox, yet he's notched at least 18 DK points in three straight starts. On the opposite side of the matchup is Hunter Dobbins ($7,500). He's clearly less proven than Ober, but the Twins are the better target.

Top Hitters

The Marlins aren't typically an offense to highlight, though they do have a few promising young bats. One is Kyle Stowers ($4,500), who's generally hit fifth in the order while holding a .180 ISO and .389 wOBA (.385 xWOBA). And opposing starter Osvaldo Bido only lists a 12.1 percent strikeout rate while giving up 1.72 HR/9.

The Pirates are another dismal lineup, yet Oneil Cruz ($6,000) is still in the midst of a breakout. His matchup is against Randy Vasquez, who's posted a -7.4 K-BB% and 5.85 xERA through six starts this season.

Value Bats

We finally get to highlight an excellent offense on Saturday that also draws a solid matchup. That team is the Padres against Bailey Falter, who's served up 1.48 HR/9 so far. With a lefty on the mound, Oscar Gonzalez ($3,000) should slot into the fifth spot of San Diego's order.

Kevin Gausman has gotten knocked around to the tune of a 14 percent barrel rate. That's somehow translated into only 1.06 HR/9. There are a number of cheap hitters available toward the bottom of the Cleveland order who could take advantage, including Bo Naylor ($2,500), Jhonkensy Noel ($2,400) and Angel Martinez ($3,500).

Stacks to Consider

Mets at Cardinals (Erick Fedde): Francisco Lindor ($5,400), Juan Soto ($5,300), Pete Alonso ($5,600)

Fedde has the second-highest SIERA (5.68) of all starters on this slate, and his skills are correspondingly poor - most notably a 0.7 K-BB%. The Mets certainly have a lineup to take advantage of him, yet their lineup is expensive and there aren't many value pitchers available.

Blue Jays vs. Guardians (Gavin Williams): Bo Bichette ($4,400), Vladimir Guerrero ($5,200), Anthony Santander ($4,200)

The Blue Jays have under-delivered as a team to start the season, but so has Williams. He can generate swings and misses and has also given up at least one homer and eight baserunners in four of his last five outings. That's exactly what we want to target when stacking an offense, and the Toronto roster is cheap enough to create some salary flexibility.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups and Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates for up-to-the-minute information!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.