Prelander Berroa Injury: Slated for Tommy John surgery

Berroa (elbow) needs Tommy John surgery, James Fegan of SoxMachine.com reports.

Berroa had been diagnosed with a right elbow strain following a Cactus League appearance in late February, but subsequent testing has revealed more extensive damage. He will be sidelined for the duration of the 2025 campaign and could get a late start to next season, as well. Prior to the injury, Berroa had a shot to serve in a high-leverage relief role for the White Sox.