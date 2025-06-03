Ryan Walker News: Picks up loss Monday

Walker (1-3) was tagged with the loss in Monday's 1-0 extra-inning defeat to the Padres, allowing one unearned run over one inning.

Walker induced three straight outs in the 10th, but a sacrifice bunt and subsequent sacrifice fly brought home the automatic runner. The right-hander threw six of his seven pitches for strikes while taking his third loss of the season, as the Giants' offensive struggles continued. Walker was removed from the closer role Wednesday and now owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and a 20:7 K:BB across 22.0 innings in 25 appearances. He has also recorded 10 saves, three holds and two blown saves.