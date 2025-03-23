Scott Barlow News: Potential closer candidate

Barlow, who has pitched to a 4.50 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB over eight innings this spring, could be an option to close games after Alexis Diaz (hamstring) was ruled out for the start of the 2025 season. "I don't think it's necessary that we name a closer," manager Terry Francona told Gordon Wittenmeyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer on Sunday.

Francona said he hadn't "given it a ton of thought yet" and didn't seem in a hurry to settle on one arm in the ninth inning, saying, "We'll just see how we get there, and we'll do it the best way we can." Barlow has racked up 58 career saves to date, including a career-high 24 saves in 2022, though Taylor Rogers and Emilio Pagan also have past closing experience. Graham Ashcraft, meanwhile, is moving to the bullpen and has expressed to the club a desire to work toward the closer role. Ultimately, the club wants Diaz "to be that guy," Francona said.