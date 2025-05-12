Fantasy Baseball
Tim Tawa headshot

Tim Tawa News: MLB window may close

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 12, 2025 at 4:07am

Tawa's time in the majors may come to an end, if the Diamondbacks intend to call-up Jordan Lawlar from Triple-A Reno, as reported by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic.

The obvious question regarding Lawlar, the organization's top prospect, is where he would play, given that Arizona has incumbents at the three positions at which he has experience: second base, shortstop and third base. The report suggests a utility role for Lawler -- three to four times per week -- which is duplicative of Tawa's current role. That notion was supported by manager Torey Lovullo, who said Sunday that he wants impact players on the roster regardless of fit.

Tim Tawa
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
