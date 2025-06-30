Tyler O'Neill Injury: Could be activated soon

O'Neill (shoulder) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, and he could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list at some point during the Orioles' current road trip, which ends Sunday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

O'Neill is making steady progress in his recovery from a lingering left shoulder injury after he sustained a setback in early June. Assuming all goes well with Norfolk, O'Neill should be back with the Orioles sometime this week. Since starting back up his rehab assignment June 22, O'Neill is 4-for-18 (.222) with a home run and nine strikeouts across six games.