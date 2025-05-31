Fantasy Baseball
Will Brennan headshot

Will Brennan Injury: Getting second opinion on forearm

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Saturday that Brennan will get a second opinion on his left forearm next week, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Brennan landed on the 10-day injured list May 22 due to left forearm inflammation. He'll visit Dr. Keith Meister next week, which indicates that Brennan's injury is more severe than initially thought. Brennan was recalled by the Guardians from Triple-A Columbus on May 12 and went 1-for-11 in six major-league outings prior to his injury.

