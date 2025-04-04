Fantasy Baseball
Yoan Moncada headshot

Yoan Moncada Injury: Aggravates thumb

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Moncada was removed from Friday's game against Cleveland due to right thumb irritation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Moncada missed roughly two weeks at the end of spring training due to problems with his right thumb, and the injury seems to have reappeared during Friday's contest. It's unknown if his second bout of thumb trouble is severe enough to warrant a trip to the injured list, though the Angels may err on the side of caution this time around.

Yoan Moncada
Los Angeles Angels
