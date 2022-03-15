Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Tuesday brings a limited slate in the NBA consisting of only four games. There aren't really any exciting matchups, either. The Pelicans and Suns could be a battle between two playoff teams, but the Pelicans being without Brandon Ingram (hamstring) puts a damper on things.

The Nets will be on the road against the Magic, meaning that Kyrie Irving will once again be eligible to play. Jimmy Butler is expected to make his return for the Heat when they host the Pistons.

Let's highlight some players to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Cameron Payne, PHO at NO ($25): To say that Payne has filled in well for Chris Paul (thumb) would be an understatement. Over the last six games, he's averaged 17.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.0 steals. He was aided by Devin Booker also missing some time, but he's scored at least 30.3 Yahoo points in all three games since has Booker returned. His salary is climbing, but he could still provide value.

Tyus Jones, MEM at IND ($10): The big news surrounding this game is that Ja Morant (back) is listed as doubtful. His expected absence could lead to Jones joining the starting five. Morant missed a 12-game stretch from November into December and Jones started each of those matchups. His numbers weren't as gaudy as Morant's, but he didn't exactly struggle by providing 10.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Guard to Avoid

Kyle Lowry, MIA vs. DET ($23): After a three-game stretch in which Lowry attempted a total of 10 shots from the field, he jacked up 12 shots on his way to scoring 14 points against the Timberwolves on Saturday. Butler was out that game, though, and Lowry still only managed to score 29.9 Yahoo points. With Butler making his return, Lowry could have a quiet night from the floor.

FORWARDS

Wendell Carter Jr., ORL vs. BKN ($28): As bad as this season has been for the Magic, Carter's performance has been a bright spot. He's looking to end things on a high note, registering a double-double in nine of the last 10 games. During that span, he has averaged 18.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists.

Naji Marshall, NO vs. PHO ($14): There is a chance that CJ McCollum (COVID-19) returns for this game, but with Ingram out, Marshall should remain in an expanded role, regardless of McCollum's status. He's started both of the last two games, scoring 36.3 and 36.0 Yahoo points, respectively. Although this matchup isn't great against one of the best defensive teams in the league, Marshall's salary still helps make him an appealing option.

Forward to Avoid

Herbert Jones, NO vs. PHO ($18): Even with McCollum and Ingram out the last couple of games, Jones hasn't seen his role within the Pelicans' scoring attack change. In two fantasy-friendly matchups against the Hornets and Rockets, he combined for 19 points on 17 shot attempts. Marshall has been the bigger beneficiary, offensively, so he might be a better option, especially at his cheaper salary.

CENTERS

Bam Adebayo, MIA vs. DET ($36): The spread for this game (Heat -13 at WynnBet) indicates that a blowout could be coming. If that were to happen, Adebayo might see fewer minutes than normal in the second half. However, the Pistons, are 10-0-1 against the spread over their last 11 games. If they can keep things relatively close, then Adebayo could be in line for a big night given that the Pistons have allowed the third-most rebounds per game in the league.

Brandon Clarke, MEM at IND ($17): If there is one thing that the rebuilding Pacers have, it's a lot of viable big men in their frontcourt. That could help Clarke log a few extra minutes off the bench. Even with his limited playing time, he's scored at least 26.6 Yahoo points in three of his last five games.

Center to Avoid

Isaiah Stewart, DET at MIA ($17): Stewart is no longer on the injury report after missing three games with a knee injury. The problem is, this is a rough matchup against Adebayo, who is one of the best defensive centers in the league. Marvin Bagley III also played well in Stewart's absence, so there's a chance that the Pistons ease him back into action with limited minutes.

