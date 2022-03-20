Yahoo DFS Basketball: Sunday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

After a small slate on Saturday, we've got a full card Sunday with nine games beginning at 6 p.m. ET. That's massive for a Sunday, and there are many of you who have season-long implications on the line. This is DFS and there's no better time to play than the final month of the season!

Guards

Devin Booker, PHX at SAC ($43)

Book is taking over in the absence of Chris Paul, Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder. With those players off the floor, he's posting a 34 percent usage rate while taking over 25 shots per game. It's also led to Booker averaging 1.45 Yahoo points per minute under those circumstances, one of the best rates you'll see. He's rolling right now producing at least 33 fantasy points in 15 straight outings en route to a 48-point average. The matchup with Sacramento isn't too shabby either, with the Kings ranked 28th in defensive efficiency and 29th in points allowed. In their two matchups this season, DB is averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.5 steals.

Devonte' Graham, NOP at ATL ($13)

What's with this valuation? Graham should be $20, and it makes no sense why he remains so cheap. He's starting at point guard in the absence of Brandon Ingram and is being asked to do even more with Zion Williamson also out. That's led to DG scoring at least 22 Yahoo points in seven of his last eight games with an average of 28 in that span. Good luck finding that from another $13 player, especially one that faces a 27th-ranked defense. Not to mention, the Hawks also surrender the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing PGs.

Guard to Avoid

Tyrese Maxey, PHI vs. TOR ($23)

Maxey has been a magnificent find for the Sixers, but he's not the same player we saw earlier in the season. It's no fault of his own with James Harden and Joel Embiid swallowing up all of the usage. With those two on the floor, Maxey has maintained a 17 percent usage rate while averaging 0.8 Yahoo points per minute. Those are concerning rates, leading to him averaging 21 fantasy points per game across his last seven outings. Maxey's earned that total despite playing 37 minutes a night, making him impossible to use with Harden in the picture.

Forwards

Andrew Wiggins, GSW vs. SAS ($24)

Most people will pivot to Klay Thompson or Jordan Poole with Stephen Curry injured, but we're taking a different route. We're going to go with Wiggins because he should be asked to handle the ball a lot for the shorthanded Warriors. With Curry out this season, Wig ranks second on the team with a 26 percent usage rate. That's on full display in the numbers with him averaging over 30 Yahoo points per game the last three times Curry has missed out. That looks even better with Wiggins' recent form posting at least 25 fantasy points in seven straight appearances en route to a 34-point average. The matchup with the Spurs is favorable with them ranked fourth in pace and 25th in total defense.

Darius Bazley, OKC at ORL ($21)

Bazley got off to a slow start this year, but he's really starting to find it of late. DB has registered at least 26 Yahoo points in 16 of his last 23 games with no fewer than 32 in 12 of those. Those are quite the numbers from such an affordable player, and it's easy to understand why with OKC missing Kenrich Williams, Ty Jerome, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Derrick Favors, Mike Muscala, Josh Giddey and Luguentz Dort. The matchup with the Magic is the icing on the cake as they're ranked 21st in defensive efficiency and 23rd in points allowed.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. TOR ($21)

It was easy to forsee that Maxey would struggle with Harden, but no one could have anticipated Toby laboring so severely. The borderline All-Star has been invisible since that trade with 22 or fewer fantasy points in eight of his last 14 games. That's disastrous for a player at a higher salary especially since Harris has only managed a 25-point average over that span. The matchup with Toronto who's ranked sixth in defensive rating over the last two months.

Centers

Deandre Ayton, PHX at SAC ($28)

Booker isn't the only one stepping up for the shorthanded Suns. Ayton has taken on a massive workload in the absence of CP3, Johnson and Crowder producing at least 31 Yahoo points in 13 of his last 17 games. He's also providing a 34-point average during that stretch while doing that damage despite numerous blowouts. That could happen again here, but it really doesn't matter against the second-worst defense in the NBA. In Ayton's one meeting with the Kings earlier this season, he amassed 21 points and 21 rebounds.

Mo Bamba, ORL vs. OKC ($17)

With Orlando's frontcourt beat up, Bamba is tough to fade. Wendell Carter and Chuma Okeke could both sit, leaving him with a 30-minute role at center. Bamba's been a monster in that role all year by averaging 32.4 Yahoo points per game in the 39 games he's logged at least 25 minutes. That's fantastic since he's reached that 25-minute threshold in eight of his last 12 games. Even if Okeke and WCJ suit up, Bamba should still see 25 in the starting PF role. Getting to face the Thunder is outstanding with a severely depleted frontcourt as mentioned in the Bazley section.

Center to Avoid

Jakob Poeltl, SAS at GSW ($26)

Poeltl has been a recommendation of mine numerous times this season, but we hate this spot against Golden State. The Warriors rank fifth in points allowed and third in defensive efficiency while surrendering the second-fewest fantasy points to opposing centers. That's scary for anyone opposing them, particularly since San Antonio enters this matchup as a massive underdog. Poeltl hasn't done much in his two meetings with the Warriors this season by averaging just 6.5 points and 7.0 rebounds across 21 minutes a night.

