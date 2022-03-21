Handicapping the NBA: Monday Picks

This article is part of our Handicapping the NBA series.

Alex Barutha

Jazz to win (-118) at Nets – FanDuel, 3:32 PM CT

While the Nets still have Kevin Durant available, I don't expect them to defeat the Jazz, who have looked excellent lately despite the absence of Bojan Bogdanovic. They've won three straight by at least 15 points (over the Bulls, Clippers and Knicks). Brooklyn has also played well of late, but it's been often been on the road (where Kyrie is available) plus some weak opponents.

Nick Whalen

LeBron James OVER 30.5 points (-115) at Cleveland Cavaliers – DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:45 PM CT

The Lakers sadness tour rolls into Cleveland tonight, and while the Lakers are rightfully 5.0-point dogs on the road, that doesn't mean LeBron James won't continue his personal scoring crusade. James continues to play recklessly high minutes on a nightly basis, and obviously his lone trip to Cleveland carries some personal sentiment. At this point, James' statistical feats seem to operate separately from the Lakers' results – they haven't won back-to-back games since Jan. 4 and 7 – so even if they suffer yet another loss, you can count on James to make a point to get his numbers.