FanDuel NBA: Friday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

It's the penultimate Friday night of the season, and unsurprisingly there's another big slate. The postseason picture has become slightly clearer in the last 24 hours with the official elimination of the Knicks and Wizards, but there are still plenty of teams with something at stake with more than a week left.

Slate Overview

Toronto Raptors (-10.5) at Orlando Magic (O/U: 218.0 points)

Dallas Mavericks (-8) at Washington Wizards (O/U: 220.5 points)

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics (-14.5) (O/U: 222.5 points)

Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee Bucks (-8.5) (O/U: 228.0 points)

Phoenix Suns (-7) at Memphis Grizzlies (O/U: 227.5 points)

Sacramento Kings (-2) at Houston Rockets (O/U: 232.0 points)

Detroit Pistons (-4) at Oklahoma City Thunder (O/U: 220.0 points)

Portland Trail Blazers at San Antonio Spurs (-15) (O/U: 231.0 points)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets (-4.5) (O/U: 236.0 points)

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers (-1.5) (O/U: TBD)

There are only two games Friday between teams with no postseason aspirations, so we should have a mostly competitive night of action. There's also a very notable expected return to action in the form of the Lakers' Anthony Davis, which helps at least somewhat offset the thinning out of the player pool from a combination of injuries and players either being rested or already shut down for the year.

In terms of what the best DFS environments might be, the Kings-Rockets, Timberwolves-Nuggets and Pelicans-Lakers could well qualify based on either poor defense, postseason incentive, or a combination of both. Another candidate would be the Clippers-Bucks clash in Milwaukee, yet it's a bit of "buyer beware" considering both squads went to OT Thursday night.

Injury Situations to Monitor

NOTE: Injury reporting is especially fluid in the NBA, where the status of multiple players can change during the course of a day. Therefore, although the following is a foundation for the latest injury report as of the time the article is written, check back throughout the course of the day with RotoWire for the latest news regarding the status of all players on that night's slate, including those carrying injury designations that aren't listed in this section.

LeBron James, LAL (ankle): OUT

With James out, Russell Westbrook, Malik Monk and Dwight Howard will likely be the biggest beneficiaries while the returning Anthony Davis could certainly also enjoy some elevated usage while on the floor.

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Davis will almost certainly be on some sort of minutes limit after last playing Feb. 16, but he'll likely shoulder a sizable role in his return with James out.

Ja Morant, MEM (knee): OUT

In Morant's absence, De'Anthony Melton and John Konchar may handle point guard minutes with Tyus Jones (hand) doubtful.

De'Aaron Fox, SAC (hand): OUT

With Fox out, Davion Mitchell should start at point guard.

Wendell Carter, ORL (wrist): QUESTIONABLE

If Carter can't go, Chuma Okeke would be in line for a start at power forward.

Desmond Bane, MEM (ankle): DOUBTFUL

In Bane's likely absence, Ziaire Williams and John Konchar could log plenty of minutes at shooting guard.

Other notable injuries:

Domantas Sabonis, SAC (knee): OUT

Zion Williamson, NOP (foot): OUT

Josh Hart, POR (knee): OUT

Christian Wood, HOU (hamstring): OUT

Robert Williams, BOS (knee): OUT

Malcolm Brogdon, IND (rest): QUESTIONABLE

Jaren Jackson, MEM (thigh): DOUBTFUL

Marvin Bagley, DET (hip): GTD

Goga Bitadze, IND (foot): QUESTIONABLE

Kyle Kuzma, WAS (knee): OUT

Steven Adams, MEM (calf): DOUBTFUL

Tyus Jones, MEM (hand): DOUBTFUL

Jerami Grant, DET (calf): OUT

Norman Powell, LAC (foot): OUT

Trendon Watford, POR (leg): OUT

Elite Players

We have four healthy players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Nikola Jokic ($11,600), Luka Donic ($11,300) and Dejounte Murray ($10,800).

Antetokounmpo just posted 64.8 FD points in the OT win over the Nets on Thursday night and has played 37 and 39 minutes in his last two games, so he could be a tad sluggish on his third outing in four nights.

Jokic has scored at least 67.3 FD in four of five games and has managed no less than 50.2 in three meetings with the T-Wolves.

Doncic has produced 68.4 and 71.3 FD in his last two games, but he's facing a Wizards side that was just eliminated from postseason contention and that could lead to a potential blowout scenario.

Murray has accumulated between 46.7 to 64.9 FD in four straight games and dropped 46.7 and 46.9 against the Trail Blazers in two games this season.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

Paul George, LAC ($9,800)

George was already up to 32 minutes in his second game back Thursday night and has recorded 58.4 and 38.3 FD since returning.

Pascal Siakam TOR ($9,700)

Siakam scored 71.1 FD two games ago and registered 48.8 over 40 minutes against the Magic in their previous meeting.

Jayson Tatum, BOS ($9,400)

Tatum has produced 52 and 40 FD from his last two games and should be highly popular with Boston still having a shot at the Eastern top seed while looking to snap a two-game skid.

Kristaps Porzingis, WAS ($9,000)

The Wizards are eliminated from getting into the playoffs, but Porzingis has posted 40.5 to 56.5 FD in the last four and should have extra incentive facing his former club.

Davion Mitchell, SAC ($7,300)

Mitchell has been stellar in Fox's absence with 36.7 to 48.9 FD across five games.

Key Values

Anthony Edwards, MIN at DEN ($6,800)

Edwards' salary is curiously low considering he's averaging 36.1 FD per game for the season and has scored 37 and 42.6 in his last two. Minnesota is one of those teams that can also improve its postseason positioning and Edwards has already recorded 49.5 FD against the Nuggets this season. Denver also ranks 17th in offensive efficiency allowed to small forwards (21.8 percent) while conceding 43.8 FD per game to the position over the last 15 games.

Jalen Green, HOU vs. SAC ($6,500)

Green just lit up the Kings for 36.4 FD on Wednesday and that performance was preceded by tallies of 39.2 and 41.8. He's enjoyed a strong March averaging 31.6 FD points on the strength of 20.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. The rookie also shot 48.0 percent, including 39.7 percent from distance, over that span to make him well-equipped to take advantage of the NBA-high 48.9 percent shooting Sacramento is allowing on the road. The Kings are also yielding a Western Conference-high 24.2 percent offensive efficiency to shooting guards.

OG Anunoby, TOR at ORL ($5,800)

Anunoby is another wing player with a surprisingly modest salary and enters having produced 27.1 to 31.1 FD over his last three games. The Magic are ranked No. 19 in offensive efficiency allowed to small forwards (22.1 percent) and no team has allowed more FD points per game to small forwards in the last seven (52.4). They've also given up an Eastern Conference-high 37.4 percent three-point shooting at home while Anunoby is 59.1 percent from behind the arc in his first four games since returning from a finger injury.

ALSO CONSIDER: Isaiah Stewart, DET at OKC ($5,800); Damian Jones, SAC at HOU ($5,300)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.