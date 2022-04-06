RotoWire Partners
FanDuel Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Picks

FanDuel Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Picks

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
April 6, 2022

This article is part of our FanDuel Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

2-Leg Parlay (+7,200): Patrick Williams 12+ points and Chicago wins vs. Boston; Tomas Satoransky 6+ assists and Washington wins at AtlantaFanDuel, 3:34 PM CT

At this point in the year, I'm done expecting normal outcomes, so I have no desire to make any bets that seem safe. Neither of these outcomes should be expected, but I also feel like they aren't so absurd – at this point in the year – to take the 72-to-1 odds. As far as the wins aspect of this bet goes – the Celtics aren't the same without Robert Williams, and the Hawks have been underwhelming all season. For the stats, Patrick Williams has seen at least 30 minutes and scored at least 10 points in each of the past three games, and Satoransky has reached 6+ assists in each of the past seven games.

Nick Whalen

Brooklyn Nets -5.0 at New York Knicks – FanDuel Sportsbook, 3PM CT

The Julius Randle-less Knicks have played some fun, late-season basketball, but this is still not a very good basketball team. The Nets haven't exactly been bulletproof themselves, but they may need to win out to avoid falling lower than 8th in the East, and that starts by taking care of business tonight. Even on a back-to-back, give me Kyrie and KD to cover.

LA Clippers -6.5 vs. Phoenix Suns – FanDuel Sportsbook, 3PM CT

I'm jumping on this number now before it potentially moves further in favor of the Clippers. The Suns are resting Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder, leaving Mikal Bridges as the lone regular starter expected to be active. The Suns are the best team in the NBA, but sitting four starters is too much to overcome against a reinvigorated Clippers team that gets Norman Powell back tonight.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's NBA Assistant Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, DraftKings Live and other platforms. Vince Carter and Alex both first dunked during their respective sophomore years of high school.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
NBA Podcast: Lakers Post-Mortem, Bulls and Cavs in Trouble, Zion Update + 2022-23 Fantasy Look-Ahead
NBA Podcast: Lakers Post-Mortem, Bulls and Cavs in Trouble, Zion Update + 2022-23 Fantasy Look-Ahead
Early 2022-23 Rankings: How to Handle First-Round Values
Early 2022-23 Rankings: How to Handle First-Round Values
NBA Fantasy Awards: Most Valuable Player, Most Improved, Biggest Surprise and More
NBA Fantasy Awards: Most Valuable Player, Most Improved, Biggest Surprise and More
Around the Association: Jazz win in OT, Lakers eliminated, Kyrie goes off
Around the Association: Jazz win in OT, Lakers eliminated, Kyrie goes off
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays