FanDuel Sportsbook: Wednesday NBA Picks

This article is part of our FanDuel Sportsbook series.

Alex Barutha

2-Leg Parlay (+7,200): Patrick Williams 12+ points and Chicago wins vs. Boston; Tomas Satoransky 6+ assists and Washington wins at Atlanta – FanDuel, 3:34 PM CT

At this point in the year, I'm done expecting normal outcomes, so I have no desire to make any bets that seem safe. Neither of these outcomes should be expected, but I also feel like they aren't so absurd – at this point in the year – to take the 72-to-1 odds. As far as the wins aspect of this bet goes – the Celtics aren't the same without Robert Williams, and the Hawks have been underwhelming all season. For the stats, Patrick Williams has seen at least 30 minutes and scored at least 10 points in each of the past three games, and Satoransky has reached 6+ assists in each of the past seven games.

Nick Whalen

Brooklyn Nets -5.0 at New York Knicks – FanDuel Sportsbook, 3PM CT

The Julius Randle-less Knicks have played some fun, late-season basketball, but this is still not a very good basketball team. The Nets haven't exactly been bulletproof themselves, but they may need to win out to avoid falling lower than 8th in the East, and that starts by taking care of business tonight. Even on a back-to-back, give me Kyrie and KD to cover.

LA Clippers -6.5 vs. Phoenix Suns – FanDuel Sportsbook, 3PM CT

I'm jumping on this number now before it potentially moves further in favor of the Clippers. The Suns are resting Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Jae Crowder, leaving Mikal Bridges as the lone regular starter expected to be active. The Suns are the best team in the NBA, but sitting four starters is too much to overcome against a reinvigorated Clippers team that gets Norman Powell back tonight.