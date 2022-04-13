FanDuel NBA: Wednesday Value Plays

This article is part of our FanDuel NBA series.

The play-in bracket continues Wednesday with two games on the docket. The slate tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. FanDuel has a wide array of contests available, but small slates like this one are usually better for cash game pursuits, as identical lineups tend to comprise the bug prizes in the large-field tournaments.

SLATE OVERVIEW

ATL (-5) vs. CHA O/U: 235.5

NOP (-5.5) vs. SAS O/U: 226

As is usually the case with small slates, it's important to identify the drop-offs at each position so you can best identify the spots where you will sacrifice the fewest amount of points by going low. It appears that the SF and PF positions are the best place to find that value, while the guard position is where you'll want to splurge. Another challenge will be at the center position, where there are several viable candidates. Making the right call at this position could be the difference-maker that could make or break your lineup.

INJURIES

There are no new injury situations on this slate. Although Brandon Ingram is still fighting a hamstring injury, he is expected to play. Players like John Collins (finger) and Gordon Hayward (foot) remain out.

ELITE PLAYERS

You'll find the best elites on the slate at the guard position, where there are plenty of excellent options. The battle between Trae Young ($10,100) and LaMelo Ball ($9,000) should be a fast-faced shot-fest, and the two point guards represent a very stackable way to spend up for Wednesday. Dejounte Murray ($10,600) is the most expensive player on the slate, but his recent injury issues make him a slightly riskier play. However, the injury could also drive down his popularity, making him an intriguing contrarian option. CJ McCollum ($8,500) can be had at a slightly lower price than his guard counterparts.

Despite the recent injury issues, Brandon Ingram ($8,400) should also be a strong and reliable option against the Spurs.

Also consider: Jonas Valanciunas, NOP ($8,000) vs. SAS

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

ATLANTA OPTIONS

Production could flow in a variety of directions in this contest, but Danilo Gallinari ($5,300) will still start for Collins and have the best chance for a stable floor. The player with the best shot for upside should be Bogdan Bogdanovic ($7,100), who has come on strong over the past two weeks with totals that meet 5x value at his current salary. Kevin Huerter ($5,100) and De'Andre Hunter ($4,300) can't be ignored, and Clint Capela ($7,300) clocks in as a lower-priced center option.

CHARLOTTE OPTIONS

This is the team where you can dig the deepest, as the entire starting lineup has potential. Terry Rozier ($6,700) is at an ideal salary point relative to his production, but Miles Bridges ($6,900) will probably garner less popularity despite the ability to break the slate with a high number. Finally, I think Montrezl Harrell ($4,000) is one of the better value plays available. The veteran has expensive playoff experience and knows how to win when it counts. He doesn't have to do much at all to beat value at this salary, and I expect him to rise to the occasion.

Jakob Poeltl, SAS ($6,900) @ NOP

There are other San Antonio options worth mentioning, but you can add Poeltl to the list of viable centers on this slate, especially at his current salary. He's decently shown the ability to fall into the 40-FP range with relative ease, and if Valanciunas struggles, the center could conceivably produce one of those value-beating numbers. RotoWire's projections have him putting up 36.5 FDFP against the Pelicans, which is the third-highest projection for a center on this slate.

Herbert Jones, NOP ($4,000) vs. SAS

The PF position is pretty bleak on this slate, so it may also be the ideal spot to go low. Jones' leg injury is no longer listed on the injury report, so he seems poised to return to his starting role in the play-in game. He can sniff 30 FP when given enough opportunity, and that would be an excellent result at this salary point.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.