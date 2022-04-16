Yahoo DFS Basketball: Saturday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The Play-in Tournament was fun to watch, but we're finally getting into the good stuff. This marks the opening of the NBA Playoffs, and we'll be here for the next month to break everything down! It'll be interesting to watch how everything unfolds, so let's kick things off with the most exciting player in the NBA!

Guards

Ja Morant, MEM vs. MIN ($44)

It was sad to see Morant get injured for the final month of the regular season, but you know he will be full tilt in the playoffs! He finished the regular season scoring at least 33 Yahoo points in his final 38 games, averaging nearly 50 fantasy points per game in that span. We love that in a matchup against Minnesota, with the T'Wolves ranked 21st in total defense while playing at the fastest pace in the NBA. He had at least 35 fantasy points in three of their four matchups, which will be his floor in such paramount games.

Monte Morris, DEN at GSW ($17)

The Jamal Murray and Michael Porter absences have been crushing for Denver, but it's allowed Morris to thrive as the starting point guard. Over the final 36 games of the regular season, Morris maintained a 26-point average across 30 minutes a night. You really can't ask for any more from such a cheap player, especially since Morris had at least 27 fantasy points in his three matchups with the Warriors this year. That's no surprise with Golden State being defensively fragile in their backcourt.

Guard to Avoid

Tyrese Maxey, PHI vs. TOR ($20)

Maxey has been in this fade section throughout the second half, and it's easy to understand why. He's taken a backseat since the James Harden trade, seeing his usage drop below 20 percent since then. That led to him averaging 25 Yahoo points per game across his final 20 games, despite playing 35 minutes a night. That's a poor rate, and his usage will probably drop even more with Harden and Joel Embiid swallowing up so much in these must-win games. Not to mention, the Raptors rank seventh in points allowed and ninth in defensive efficiency.

Forwards

Jaren Jackson Jr, MEM vs. MIN ($26)

Jackson can be frustrating with his volatility, but his elite defense makes him one of the best plays on the board in this matchup. We already talked about how magical of a matchup Minnesota can be, with JJJ averaging 42 fantasy points per game in their two most recent meetings. That's no surprise since he's such a physical specimen facing the fastest-paced team in basketball, picking up five steals and eight blocks in those two meetings. We love that with JJJ's recent form, scoring at least 27 Yahoo points in 12 of his final 13 games of the regular season.

Bojan Bogdanovic, UTA at DAL ($18)

Bogdanovic was in a rough patch for most of the season, but he was terrific over the final month. Bogey had at least 26 fantasy points in eight of his last nine games of the regular season, posting a 32-point average in that stretch. That's the guy we've been waiting to see all season, with Bogdanovic taking 15 shots per game. They're going to need that sharpshooting in this series against Dallas, and it could continue with him scoring at least 30 fantasy points in two of their three meetings this year.

Forward to Avoid

Tobias Harris, PHI vs. TOR ($22)

If you think Maxey's numbers were terrible since the Harden trade, wait until you see Harris'. This guy has become the fourth-fiddle in this offense, disappearing throughout most of the second half. In fact, Harris had 24 or fewer fantasy points in 14 of his final 27 games, en route to a 27-point average in that span. That's terrifying since he had 20 or fewer yahoo points in seven of those, a nightmarish floor from a player in this price range. Two of those duds came against this elite Toronto defense, with Harris totaling just 36 combined Yahoo points in those two matchups over the final month of the season.

Centers

Nikola Jokic, DEN at GSW ($58)

This play doesn't need much explanation. The Joker was the best player in fantasy, averaging nearly 60 Yahoo points per game. His floor is the most ridiculous thing, with Jokic scoring at least 40 fantasy points in all but one game this season. He's had to do that with Porter and Murray both sidelined, and you know his usage will be higher than ever in this playoff series. Facing Golden State is challenging for most people, but Jokic is averaging 28 points, 15.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.5 steals in their four matchups this year!

Dwight Powell, DAL vs. UTA ($15)

Powell can be tough to trust, but he finished the season with the best stretch of his career. Powell scored at least 21 Yahoo points in 10 of his final 11 games, averaging over 26 fantasy points per game in that stretch. He actually had three games with at least 39 Yahoo points over the final month, and that's impossible to find from a player in this price range. You might worry that Utah is a tough matchup, but it should force Powell into more minutes to oppose a traditional big man like Rudy Gobert.

Center to Avoid

Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN at MEM ($38)

KAT is one of the best players in the NBA, but he's not trustworthy right now. He had 22 Yahoo points across 24 foul-riddled minutes in the play-in game, and he hasn't looked dominant for weeks. Towns hasn't cracked 49 Yahoo points in 12 straight outings, scoring 40 or fewer in half of those. That's pretty good for most players, but it won't get it done from one of the most expensive players on the board. Facing Memphis is a menacing matchup, too, with the Grizzlies ranked sixth in defensive efficiency ratings this season. Just spend your money elsewhere because there are superstars in much better spots!

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.