FanDuel NBA: Saturday Value Plays

The playoff bracket is set! We begin the first round of the playoffs with a four-game offering. the main slate kicks off early at 1:00 p.m. ET, but if you happen to miss this deadline, FanDuel has two other time slots to get in on the action, although you won't be able to play the full slate.

SLATE OVERVIEW

UTA (-5) @ DAL O/U: 209

MEM (-6.5) vs. MIN O/U: 235.5

PHI (-4) vs. TOR O/U: 216

GSW (-6.5) vs. DEN O/U: 223

INJURIES

DAL Luka Doncic (hamstring) - OUT

Doncic's injury will definitely keep him out of Game 1, and there's no word on how long his absence will last. The Jazz are completely healthy, and this series could end quickly if Doncic isn't available. It'll be up to Jalen Brunson ($7,300) and Spencer Dinwiddie ($6,900) to keep this offense going.

ELITE PLAYERS

Saturday is one of those slates where having only one center slot is a real pain in the neck. Saturday's games are littered with elite talent at this position, and while none of them are fool-proof, there are pretty darn close. Fortunately, FanDuwl seems to have noticed this problem, and they have extended additional eligibility out to Nikola Jokic ($12,000), Joel Embiid ($11,300) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,400). Yes, you read that correctly. I didn't quite believe it myself, but these three elites have PF eligibility on FanDuel. Rudy Gobert ($8,000) didn't receive the same treatment, but you now have the ability to roster as many as three of these standout big men as the anchors of your roster. Although we are packed with guard talent as well, the novelty of this additional eligibility will likely be quite popular. All four of these options are solely in play.

At the guard position, I'm putting Ja Morant ($8,800) at the top of the pedestal. Although James Harden ($9,000) is fine at his salary and another good option, Morant will waste no time in proving why he belongs in the top echelon of playoff point guards this season. Memphis is now as healthy as it has ever been, and his supporting cast is playing excellent basketball right now. Harden does have the added advantage of eligibility at small forward, which could come in handy if you are spending up at the position. I am keeping Stephen Curry's ($9,200) exposure low, at least to begin the series.

Also consider: Donovan Mitchell, UTA ($8,000) @ DAL

EXPECTED CHALK AND CORE TARGETS

Draymond Green, GSW ($6,400) vs. DEN

Green always turns it on come playoff time, and although he will have Nikola Jokic to contend with, Green should be a consistent double-double threat throughout the playoffs. We have no game history for Green against the Nuggets this season, but he should be able to grab his share of rebounds and get some shots up if he can stay out of Jokic's way.

Jaren Jackson, MEM ($6,100) vs. MIN

Jackson will also have dual eligibility at power forward and center, and despite the other elite options, Jackson's salary point will make him an extremely popular target. A thigh injury has limited Jackson over the past couple of weeks, but he is off the injury report and should be good to go. His recent history against the Timberwolves has been excellent, with FDFP totals of 49.7 and 49.3 over the last two games against them.

Tobias Harris, PHI ($6,100) vs. TOR

Harris has been frustrating for fantasy managers down the stretch. The Sixers have yet to fully embrace the formula for success between Harris and James Harden, and while they've occasionally found the right balance, they haven't done it consistently. Doc Rivers is no stranger to playoff pressure, and he knows full well that in order to advance, he needs his best playmakers to shine, meaning they need to solve this issue for every game. Teams will key on Embiid, and Harris is the usual answer to lighten the load when that occurs. As we said, he's popped for some decent games recently and he only needs 30-32 FDFP to be relevant at his salary. He had a gigantic 53-FDFP total against the Raptors earlier in the season, and though a replication of that total is a long shot, it would be great if the Sixers could get 40 FDFP from him.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($5,500) @ PHI

Barnes will be put to task to contain Harris, and there should be a pretty clear winner and loser between these two players, which is why I would never stack them. Barnes is sitting at a decent salary, but he could still hurt you, even with a double-double. I believe both Harris and Barnes are best suited for tournaments, and other players for Toronto are suitable for cash. My exposure to guys like VanVleet and Siakam was low, but Gary Trent ($6,500) found his way into several lineups.

Also consider: Tyrese Maxey, PHI ($5,900) vs. TOR, Desmond Bane, MEM ($5,900) vs. MIN

VALUE PLAYS

Dillon Brooks, MEM ($5,200) vs. MEM

I am forever a Brooks apologist, and I think he can be a real difference-maker for the Grizzlies down the stretch. Although the Grizzlies are chock-full of dynamic playmakers, Brooks can take over a game when given the opportunity and he can stretch the floor when his shot is dialed in. His recent salary dip is understandable considering Morant's return to action, but going with Brooks at this salary point is still a relatively safe bet.

Patrick Beverley, MIN ($5,000) @ MEM

If we awarded fantasy points for being an annoying nuisance, PatBev would be the chalk play on the slate. His role as a universal agitator will still result in some excellent defensive numbers, however. Over the past few games, Beverley has emerged as the spark that keeps the T-Wolves going, but in a less tangible way. He doesn't score like Edwards or move the ball like Russell, but at this low salary, the intangibles are definitely worth the investment, especially at shooting guard where the pool is a little shallow.

Dwight Powell, DAL ($4,800) vs. UTA

Although we will headline this paragraph with Powell, we will outline a few players who will attempt to absorb Doncic's output. Maxi Kleber ($3,800) and Reggie Bullock ($3,900) have to also be considered for extended action, but next to the aforementioned Brunson and Dinwiddie, I believe Powell has the safest floor in the matchup. Granted, he will play opposite one of the best defensive players in the league in Rudy Gobert, and you can pretty safely assume that Gobert will win the rebound battle. Powell has an excellent shooting range to rival Gobert's, however, and the Mavs will need Powell to produce several mid-range baskets to keep this game competitive. He's stepped up aptly when Doncic is out, and he may need to do it more than once in this series.

