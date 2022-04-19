Yahoo DFS Basketball: Tuesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

Tuesday brings three more games in the NBA playoffs. Leading off will be the Heat, who demolished the Hawks on Sunday, looking to take a 2-0 in their series. The second game will be a big one between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves. The Grizzlies lost Game 1 and can ill-afford to go down 0-2 with the series shifting to Minnesota. Finally, the Suns, who rode a 30-point performance from Chris Paul to a victory in Game 1, will once again take on the Pelicans. Let's discuss some players from these three games to consider for your Yahoo lineups, as well as a few to possibly avoid.

GUARDS

Chris Paul, PHO vs. NO ($38): While the headline was Paul scoring 30 points in Game 1, he also chipped in seven rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and a block. He likely won't shoot 12-for-16 from the field again, but he is one of the more efficient point guards in the league, shooting at least 48.9 percent from the field in each of the last three seasons. Add in his ability to rack up assists and he should again provide a high floor.

Patrick Beverley, MIN at MEM ($17): Beverley has proven to be a key addition for the Timberwolves, who are making their first foray into the payoffs with their young core. Beverley is one of their key defenders, and while he doesn't usually score much, he did average 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.2 steals during the regular season. After scoring 30.2 Yahoo points in Game 1, Beverley is one of the more appealing guards that has a cheap salary.

Guard to Avoid

Brandon Ingram, NO at PHO ($31): This could be a difficult series for Ingram. The Suns can throw plenty of long, good defenders at him, including Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Cameron Johnson and Torrey Craig. Ingram shot just 6-for-17 from the field in Game 1 and could have similarly tough sledding in Game 2.

FORWARDS

Anthony Edwards, MIN at MEM ($33): Edwards doesn't seem to be overwhelmed by the bright lights of the playoffs. He scored 30 points against the Clippers in the play-in round, then topped that with 36 points versus the Grizzlies in Game 1. He should also get more credit for his defensive prowess, which has included him posting at least one steal in 10 of his last 11 games. The Timberwolves played at the fastest pace in the league during the regular season, so Edwards should continue to receive plenty of opportunities to stuff the stat sheet.

Larry Nance Jr., NO at PHO ($15): Nance had a rough regular season. He only played in 46 games because of injuries, and was dealt to the Pelicans at the trade deadline, marking the third team that he has played for over the last two seasons. The good news for him, though, is that he's healthy now, and he has an opportunity to make a difference in the playoffs. With him scoring at least 27.7 Yahoo points in back-to-back games, there is the potential for value here.

Forward to Avoid

John Collins, ATL at MIA ($22): The Hawks were in trouble up front entering Game 1 with Clint Capela (knee) on the sidelines. Collins, who hadn't played in over a month because of finger and foot injuries, tried to provide them with a jolt in his return, but ultimately fell short, posting 10 points and four rebounds across 21 minutes off the bench. Even if he starts in this game, he will likely remain limited, so adding him to your entry would be awfully risky.

CENTERS

Deandre Ayton, PHO vs. NO ($27): Ayton was a big reason why the Suns were able to make a lengthy run in the playoffs last season. Over their 22 games, he provided 15.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 65.8 percent from the field. After scoring 45.8 Yahoo points in Game 1, Ayton could be on the cusp of another productive postseason run.

Brandon Clarke, MEM vs. MIN ($14): Karl-Anthony Towns is not a good matchup for Steven Adams. Towns can certainly be productive in the paint, but he's also one of the best three-point shooting centers in the league. Clarke may be better suited to help chase him around the perimeter, which could be why he logged 27 minutes in Game 1. He came away with a double-double, and it might be worth taking a chance on him playing a similar number of minutes in Game 2.

Center to Avoid

Steven Adams, MEM vs. MIN ($20): With Clarke playing more in Game 1, Adams logged just 24 minutes. He didn't score a single point, while logging only three rebounds to go along with three assists. This matchup might mean he continues to fill a limited role as this series moves along.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.