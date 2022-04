This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Nick Whalen is joined by Alex Barutha for a reset on Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs. The guys recap the Grizzlies-Timberwolves and Suns-Pelicans games from Tuesday night before diving into the remaining active series. Then, Nick and Alex discuss their upcoming Way-Too-Early 2022-23 fantasy basketball rankings, focusing on the players they disagreed most about.