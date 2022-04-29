DraftKings NBA: Friday Cheat Sheet

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

MEM (-1.5) at MIN, O/U: 229

The Grizzlies lead the series 3-2 and have a chance to keep the momentum going after an impressive comeback win at home in Game 5.

The Timberwolves are at home tonight, where they have gone 1-1 this series.

Injuries to Monitor

MEM - Ziaire Williams (knee): Doubtful

Steven Adams (COVID-19): OUT

Tyus Jones is up for extra minutes off the bench if Williams is out. Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman get a boost without Adams.

Elite Players

Guards

D'Angelo Russell ($12,300)

Russell is averaging 13.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.2 steals this round. He only topped 30 DK points once with 42.8 in Game 3, but otherwise hasn't dipped below 21.

Anthony Edwards ($14,100)

Edwards generated 54.5 DK in Game 1, which was his best performance so far this series. He's also averaging 24.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks.

Forwards/Centers

Desmond Bane ($12,900)

Bane has been a go-to scoring option for Memphis averaging 23.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 blocks over the last five games. He's exceeded 40 DK in each of the last three games.

Brandon Clarke ($12,000)

Clarke needs to continue to step up in the absence of Steven Adams. He topped 30 DK from four of the last five, including 47.3 on Tuesday.

Karl-Anthony Towns ($16,500)

Towns surpassed 50 DK in three of the last five games, including the last outing where he racked up 28 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a losing effort. He has to come up big at home in Game 6 to ensure the Timberwolves avoid elimination.

Expected Chalk

Ja Morant ($17,000)

Morant came through as the hero in Game 5 dropping the game-winning bucket while finishing the night with 65.3 DK. He's also averaging 22.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 1.6 steals this series.

Value Picks

Tyus Jones ($7,200)

Jones has gone over 19 DK in all the games against the Timberwolves.

Kyle Anderson ($7,500)

Anderson went over 16 DK over four of the last five, including a high of 20.3 last time out.

Taurean Prince ($2,100)

Prince turned in 17.8 DK on Tuesday and has seen consistent playoff playing time off the bench averaging 13.2 minutes.

Jaden McDaniels ($4,200)

McDaniels totaled 34.8 DK in Game 1 and has averaged 6.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game through the series.

Jarred Vanderbilt ($6,900)

Vanderbilt exceeded 20 DK in each of the last three games, including 36.3 in Game 3.

