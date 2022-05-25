Yahoo DFS Basketball: Wednesday Picks

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Basketball series.

The Eastern Conference Finals resumes Wednesday with Game 5 between the Heat and Celtics. The series shifts back to Miami with both teams dealing with key injuries. Tyler Herro (groin) is questionable after sitting out Game 4, and Jimmy Butler is trying to play his way through a knee injury.

The same can be said for Robert Williams, who is listed as questionable for Boston. Marcus Smart (ankle) is also questionable after sitting out Game 4. Amidst all of these question marks, we have another single-game contest to play on Yahoo.

In addition to selecting two flex players, there are three multiplier positions in this single-game format. A player slotted into the Megastar spot will earn double their fantasy points scored. The Superstar spot will earn 1.5X their fantasy points scored. Finally, the Star will earn 1.2X their fantasy points scored. With that in mind, let's discuss some players to consider.

MULTIPIERS

Jayson Tatum ($40): After a disappointing performance in Game 3, Tatum bounced back with 51.1 Yahoo points in Game 4. He's scored at least 40.5 Yahoo points three times in this series, despite playing fewer than 35 minutes twice because of lopsided scores. Combine his hefty usage rate with his ability to also provide significant contributions outside of the scoring column and Tatum might be the top choice for the Megastar spot.

Jimmy Butler ($40): A knee injury that forced Butler to leave Game 3 early didn't stop him from taking the floor in Game 4. However, he didn't look like himself, scoring only six points over 27 minutes. If he's not at the top of his game, the Heat are toast in this series. While his knee injury makes him a risky option for one of these important spots, his upside is also high enough that he could still be worth considering.

Jaylen Brown ($31): After scoring 40 points with Tatum struggling in Game 3, Brown came back down to Earth in Game 4 with just 12 points. He was 5-for-20 from the field, including 1-for-6 from behind the arc. He shot 55.6 percent from the field over the first three games, and 47.3 percent from the field during the regular season, so don't read too much into his Game 4 struggles. Look for him to bounce back with the Celtics trying to take the series lead.

FLEX PLAYS

Victor Oladipo ($14): With so many players questionable, it will be important to monitor for injury updates leading up to tipoff. If some players are ruled out, significant value options could open up. If Herro is out again, Oladipo is extremely appealing. He stepped up with Herro out in Game 4, leading the Heat's second unit with 23 points, four rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes. The key was that he attempted 16 shots from the field after combining for 21 shot attempts over the first three games.

Payton Pritchard ($11): Pritchard has been deadly from behind the arc, hitting 14 three-pointers over the Celtics last five games, With Smart and Derrick White both missing time, he's also logged at least 23 minutes three times in this series. If Smart is out again, Pritchard might be too good to pass up at this salary.

PLAYER TO AVOID

Robert Williams ($22): Give Williams credit. He rushed back from knee surgery to help the Celtics in the playoffs, but he's not completely healthy. He's been on and off the floor battling soreness in the knee, which is why his status is again up in the air for Game 5. Even if he does play, the possibility for him to log limited minutes, or be limited physically, makes him too risky at this salary.

