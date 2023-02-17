This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Just over a quarter of the 82-game NBA regular season remains as we head into the All-Star break, so there will be a sprint to the finish once play resumes. This momentary pause in the action gives us an opportunity to take a look at the big picture and pinpoint 5 futures to bet ahead of the second half of the NBA season.

Bet on these second half NBA futures by signing up with the best sportsbook promo codes being offered on the top sports betting sites.

Eastern Conference NBA Futures To Bet

Milwaukee to win the Eastern Conference (+250):

Until proven otherwise, a healthy Bucks team is the team to beat in the Eastern Conference. The 2021 NBA champions will have the best player on the floor in any series before the NBA Finals in two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Boston beat Milwaukee last year, but the Bucks were without arguably their second-best player in Khris Middleton all series and still pushed it to seven games. Take the Bucks' Eastern Conference odds at +250.

Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $1,000 in bonus bets to use on NBA futures.

Brooklyn Nets to miss the playoffs (+800):

Brooklyn built up a nice cushion while it had Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but a trade deadline sell-off has reduced the Nets to a bunch of role players, and their lead over the Knicks and Heat is down to one and two games in the win column, respectively. If the Nets are passed by both of those teams, they will be relegated to the play-in, where the likes of Trae Young and Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine will fancy their chances in a must-win game against Ben Simmons and Co.

Western Conference NBA Futures To Bet

Under 44.5 wins for the Sacramento Kings (-120):

Sacramento started hot, but the Kings have come back down to earth. They are 5-6 in their last 11 games, with three of those five wins coming against the Rockets and Spurs, who occupy the bottom two spots in the league standings. Currently at 32-25, the Kings need a 13-12 finish to top 44.5 wins, which won't be easy considering Sacramento has the fourth-hardest remaining schedule, with an opponent winning percentage of .521.

Minnesota Timberwolves to make the playoffs (+125):

Minnesota's decision to swap D'Angelo Russell for Mike Conley at the trade deadline should help the team's chances of making the playoffs. Conley gives the Timberwolves a true point guard, and he's a more natural fit than Russell was alongside Conley's former Jazz teammate Rudy Gobert — who also anchors the defense — and offensive stalwart Anthony Edwards. If the T-Wolves can get Karl-Anthony Towns (calf) back down the stretch, they will be a tough out in the play-in tournament, even if they don't move into the top six.

Warriors to win the NBA Championship (+1600):

Not many people gave the Warriors a chance last year, but they captured their fourth NBA title in the past eight seasons without even being pushed to seven games by any opponent. Golden State has looked pedestrian this season, but Stephen Curry and Co. will be a tough out if they can sneak into the playoffs. They're a low-risk, high-reward value to repeat at +1600 NBA championship odds.

Where to Bet On These 5 Futures Ahead of the Second Half of the NBA Season

The odds for the 5 futures bets above come from DraftKings Sportsbook, which has some of the best variety among leading mobile sportsbooks when it comes to NBA futures betting. You can bet on NBA futures through DraftKings Sportsbook or another leading sports betting platform, such as BetMGM or Caesars Sportsbook.

To sign up and wager on online or mobile sportsbooks such as DraftKings Sportsbook, you must be at least 21 years old and located in a state that has legalized mobile sports betting. Eligible new users can earn bonus bets and other welcome offers by signing up with the best NBA promo codes. New DraftKings Sportsbook users can bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets through the DraftKings Promo Code. You can also take advantage of a great offer by signing up using the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to get a $1,250 bonus.