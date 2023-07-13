NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
Alex & Nick on VSiN: Summer League, NBA Win Totals & More (Video)

Alex & Nick on VSiN: Summer League, NBA Win Totals & More (Video)

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
July 13, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen join VSiN to discuss the NBA Summer League and NBA Futures. Alex is very high on Portland's Scoot Henderson. Later, Nick joins and the crew dives into NBA Win Totals and more. 

Segment was filmed July 11th, 2023 at VSiN Studios, live at the Circa in downtown Las Vegas. Go here to learn more about VSiNThe Sports Betting Network.   

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Nick on VSiN: ROY Futures, Lillard Situation & More (Video)
Nick on VSiN: ROY Futures, Lillard Situation & More (Video)
NBA Summer League 2023 - Recap, Analysis from Pre-Vegas Schedule
NBA Summer League 2023 - Recap, Analysis from Pre-Vegas Schedule
Nick on DraftKings: Free Agency, Lillard Trade Options & Early Summer League (Video)
Nick on DraftKings: Free Agency, Lillard Trade Options & Early Summer League (Video)
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2023-24 - Top 150 NBA Fantasy Draft Ranks
Fantasy Basketball Rankings 2023-24 - Top 150 NBA Fantasy Draft Ranks
NBA Free Agency 2023 - Fantasy Rankings Impact of the Biggest Moves
NBA Free Agency 2023 - Fantasy Rankings Impact of the Biggest Moves
NBA Free Agency 2023: Latest Rumors, Reports and Predictions
NBA Free Agency 2023: Latest Rumors, Reports and Predictions