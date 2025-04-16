Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Wednesday's Play-In Games

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Best NBA Bets Today

Miami Heat +2 (-110) at Chicago Bulls

Caesars Sportsbook

Alex Barutha: There are reasons to believe in or doubt both teams, but I want to lean on the experience of the Heat's crew -- mainly Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Andrew Wiggins and coach Erik Spoelstra. Josh Giddey has been great for Chicago lately, but we already knew he could put up big regular-season numbers when he was with OKC. Then he became nearly unplayable in the postseason.

Tyler Herro O30.5 PTS+AST (-105, BetMGM)

Heat at Bulls, 7:30pm ET

Nick Whalen: Clearly, this is a kitchen-sink game for the Heat, so I expect Herro to play heavy minutes and operate as the biggest load-bearer offensively. He struggled from three-point territory in his first two matchups with Chicago, but when these teams faced off a week ago, Herro went for 30 points on 26 shots in 36 minutes. I think we could see similar volume tonight.

Klay Thompson over 2.5 three-pointers (DraftKings, -154)

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings - 10 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Neither team shoots many three-pointers, but the Kings give them up at a high clip and allow a league-worst 38.1 percent from beyond the arc. While Dallas doesn't have a ton of adept three-point shooters, they have Klay Thompson, one of the deadliest snipers in NBA history. It hasn't been a great first season for the veteran in Dallas, but he made at least a trio of three-pointers in 43 of his 71 regular-season appearances, including five in a Feb. 10 matchup against Sacramento. With Anthony Davis, Dereck Lively and Daniel Gafford drawing attention down low, Klay should get plenty of open looks in this win-or-go-home matchup.

Dallas Mavericks ML (DraftKings, +160)

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings - 10 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: In his first four games after returning from an injury, Davis averaged 14.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists. However, in four appearances since, he's averaged 24.3 points, 12.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.3 blocks. I don't think either team is very good or trending in the right direction, but I think Davis is clearly the best player on the court and is back to full strength. I don't take much stock in the Domantas Sabonis vs. Davis head-to-head record, especially since they've never met in a postseason setting.

Miami Heat ML (+100, DraftKings)

Miami Heat at Chicago Bulls - 10 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Josh Giddey has been fantastic since the Bulls traded Zach LaVine, but he's battling an injury that coach Billy Donovan keeps referring to as concerning, which is...concerning. If Giddey isn't at his best, Chicago's offense won't be as potent, and their poor defense will leave them susceptible. People (Charles Barkley and Shaq) like to say coaches don't matter in the NBA, and I agree with that to some extent, but I believe coaches should at least be part of the equation. In what is basically a coin flip, I'll take Erik Spoelstra over Donovan.

I'm taking the UNDER on Domantas Sabonis scoring 19.5 points

(-106, BetRivers, 3:40pm EST)

Ken Crites: The Dallas Mavericks' bigs are finally healthy. That means Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively are all ready to bang inside with Sabonis. The nine-year veteran has also seen his scoring dip slightly with Zach LaVine in the lineup. Over his last 12 games, Sabonis has averaged 18.8 points over 34.3 minutes per contest. The O/U for tonight's game is also a low 213. Vegas is expecting a slow, deliberate game. Both teams lack an explosive point guard to push the pace. DeMar DeRozan and LaVine are scoring options one and two for the Kings. The K-Train is a boring 10-10 on the season, so feel free to fade.