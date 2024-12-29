Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, December 29

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Nets vs. Magic: Nets to cover +4 spread in the first half -115 @ bet365

The Nets could be getting some valuable reinforcements for this Sunday matchup against the Magic, as Cameron Johnson (hip) and Cam Thomas (hamstring) are probable, while Ben Simmons (back) is not on the injury report and will be available, too. The Nets haven't been very impressive this season, but this is the healthiest they'll be since late November. The potential presence of Thomas, who averages 24.7 points per game, and Johnson, who's putting up 23.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in December, is huge for Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, the Magic will remain extremely depleted. Between the lack of production of some established regulars who are underperforming and the absence of several key players through injury, things don't look good for Orlando. Moritz Wagner (knee), Paolo Banchero (oblique) and Franz Wagner (oblique) are out without a clear timetable, and Orlando can't rely on Cole Anthony, Anthony Black and Goga Bitadze to carry them offensively in games where Jalen Suggs isn't performing. Having some key players back in the mix should be enough for the Nets to get off to a good start against a depleted Orlando team, meaning they shouldn't have significant problems covering the spread after the opening 24 minutes.

Hawks vs. Raptors: Jalen Johnson to record over 36.5 points + rebounds + assists -120 @ bet365

Trae Young is often heralded as the best player in the Hawks roster, and for good reason, as the star floor general is enjoying another impressive season while establishing himself as one of the best point guards in the NBA. However, the Hawks wouldn't be where they are in the standings hadn't it been for the spectacular play of Johnson. The fourth-year veteran is having a career-best season in 2024-25 and is averaging 20.0 points with 10.4 rebounds per game while also notching career-best marks in other categories, such as assists (5.5), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.1) per game.

Johnson is coming off an impressive 28-point, 13-rebound effort in the win over the Miami Heat on Saturday, and he could very well deliver another impressive stat line Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back set against the Raptors. Johnson is on a streak of four straight double-doubles and has reached that mark in eight of his last nine appearances. Furthermore, Johnson has recorded over 30 points + rebounds in his previous two games, and if we add the assists into the mix, he's recorded at least 34 P+R+A in six of his last seven contests. He should take advantage of the Raptors' fragility on defense to deliver another loaded fantasy line.

Spurs vs. Timberwolves: Under 213.5 total points -110 @ bet365

This will be the third meeting between the Spurs and Timberwolves this season, and these two Western Conference foes haven't been exactly known for delivering high-scoring efforts when they cross paths. The first head-to-head contest happened on Nov. 2 and finished with a 113-103 win over the Spurs, though the Timberwolves bounced back and registered a 106-92 win on Dec. 15. The under ahead of his contest is established at 213.5 points, and we could be in line to see another low-scoring affair.

Even though San Antonio and Minnesota have two of the game's most prolific scoring forces in Victor Wembanyama and Anthony Edwards, nothing suggests either player will dominate based on the defensive matchups they're likely to have. Edwards will probably match up with a combination of Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes. On the other hand, Wembanyama will go up against one of the best rim protectors in the league, Rudy Gobert. Furthermore, three of the Spurs' last six games have ended with under 213 total points, and the same thing has happened in three of the Timberwolves' previous seven outings. Don't be surprised if the under hits in this one, as it happened the last time these two clubs faced each other earlier this month.