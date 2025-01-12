Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, January 12

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Thunder vs. Wizards: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to score under 10.5 points in the first quarter -110 @ bet365

There's no question Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the NBA and a legit MVP candidate. The star floor general is the engine that sparks the Thunder, who have the best record in the Western Conference. The numbers back him up, as he's coming off a 39-point performance in the win over the Knicks on Friday while reaching the 30-point plateau in four contests in a row, as well as six of the last seven. He has a favorable matchup Sunday against the Wizards, who have the worst record in the league, so SGA should have another chance to shine.

That said, I expect him to score under 10.5 points in the first quarter. Even though SGA has a high usage rate, the Thunder can move the ball around and share it efficiently, with players like Jalen Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein or even Isaiah Joe as reliable scoring weapons. The Wizards will probably focus on stopping Gilgeous-Alexander, and he's not likely to force shots this early in the game, especially if the Thunder have enough weapons to get past their opponents in what should be a blowout win. Thus, don't be surprised if SGA has a slow start here. For what is worth, Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 8.7 points per game during the first quarter this season.

76ers vs. Magic: Under 205.5 total points -105 @ bet365

The Magic have been cashing on the under in recent weeks, but they welcomed Paolo Banchero on Friday, and the return of the star forward gives him another dimension on offense. Plus, they won't look very strong on the defensive end since Jalen Suggs is out with a back injury. The Magic are coming off a 109-106 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, and they will face another star-studded team in the 76ers, but that shouldn't change their approach on defense. They're currently allowing the fewest points per game in the NBA at 103.4 points per tilt.

As bad as Philadelphia's season has been in 2024-25, they should have their three superstars potentially available for Sunday in Joel Embiid (knee), Paul George and Tyrese Maxey, though Embiid is questionable and will be a game-time call. Plus, even though the 76ers aren't exactly known for their defense, they're still allowing 110.8 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA. It's worth noting that the previous three meetings between these two teams this season have gone under 208.5 points, and two haven't even reached the 200-point mark. Expect another low-scoring effort here.

This heavy Sunday slate has several top players ready to step on the hardwood, including some MVP candidates, like SGA, or former MVP winners such as Giannis and Embiid. This could be one of the slates in which several star players shine individually. And this is what we'll be gunning for with this single-game parlay. We're going for Antetokounmpo, Embiid and Gilgeous-Alexander to reach the 30-point threshold individually.

All three have solid matchups on tap. Gilgeous-Alexander has the most favorable one since the Thunder will take on a reeling Wizards team, and the star floor general is on a run of four straight games surpassing the 30-point mark. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a knee injury but should suit up as well, and he's fresh off a 41-point effort against the Magic while hitting the 30-point mark in three of his last six appearances. Embiid will be taking on the Magic, and he could be in line for a dominant outing against a depleted Orlando squad that might have to rely on Goga Bitadze to slow him down, although his status is in jeopardy after missing the last three games, and he's questionable for this one.

It's a long shot, but if the stars align, this outcome of three superstars scoring at least 30 points doesn't seem impossible to occur.