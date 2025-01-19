Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for January 19

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

76ers vs Bucks: Damian Lillard to score over 23.5 total points -115 @ bet365

The Bucks are overwhelming favorites against a depleted 76ers team Sunday. Even though Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to operate as the go-to option for the Bucks, it would be foolish to overlook what Lillard can do. The star floor general has been nothing short of outstanding in recent games and is riding a streak of seven games with at least 20 points, surpassing the 23.5-point line six times over that stretch. If we also consider that the 76ers are playing on the second leg of a back-to-back and are extremely depleted, Lillard should be one of the primary offensive weapons for a Milwaukee team that shouldn't have significant problems securing the victory here. Lillard, for what it's worth, is averaging 24.6 points, 6.1 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game since the beginning of January.

Lakers vs. Clippers: Over 215.5 total points -105 @ bet365

The Lakers and Clippers are ready to engage in another Battle of Los Angeles, and the Lakers enter this game on a two-game winning run against a Clippers team that has several regulars listed as questionable or doubtful. The duel promises to be a star-studded battle, with LeBron James leading the way for the Lakers and Kawhi Leonard expected to do the same for the Clippers. The point total looks low due to the fact that the Clippers might rest several players, but at least from the Lakers' perspective, their games have often surpassed that 215.5-point total mark. Their 102-101 win over the Nets was a low-scoring affair, but prior to that, their previous 10 games have finished with 215 total points or more. On the Clippers side, though, their last three have ended below that proposed mark.

Wizards vs. Kings: Domantas Sabonis to record over 42.5 total points + rebounds + assists -115 @ bet365

The Wizards are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA, and to make things even more complicated for them, they'll play this game on the second leg of a back-to-back set following their 122-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Even though their star rookie Alex Sarr has shown promise from time to time, he isn't much of a defensive presence. On that note, it seems he's bound to struggle while dealing with the threat of Sabonis. Sabonis, who's one of the league's most reliable stat-filling presence. Sabonis is on a streak of 18 consecutive double-doubles, and he's also recorded at least 40 points + rebounds + assists in four of his last six outings. Expect him to continue that streak Sunday.