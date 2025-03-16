Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Sunday, March 16

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best NBA Bets Today

Hornets vs. Clippers: Miles Bridges to score over 22.5 total points -115 @ bet365

LaMelo Ball should remain the Hornets' go-to option on offense and should have an extremely high usage rate in this contest, but it'd be foolish to overlook Bridges based on how good he's been of late. The veteran is coming off a 21-point, seven-rebound, eight-assist performance against the Spurs on Friday, and he also notched an impressive 31-point effort in the loss to the Hawks on Wednesday. Bridges has surpassed the 22.5-point line in six of his last seven contests, with the lone exception being the game against San Antonio. Considering that he's averaging 20.0 shots per game while making 50.6 of those attempts from the floor in eight games since the beginning of March, Bridges should have enough touches to surpass that 22-point plateau once again. He's averaging 29.4 points per contest in his last eight contests.

Jazz vs. Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards to score over 27.5 total points -110 @ bet365

When it comes to analyzing which players rank among the best pure scorers in the NBA, Edwards sits high on the list, and we'll rely on him to deliver solid production ahead of what figures to be an easy win for the Timberwolves against a Jazz team that won't be at full strength for this contest. The star guard has been playing at a high level in recent games, notching 28, 29 and 25 points in his last three games against the Magic, Nuggets and Spurs, respectively. Edwards has surpassed the 27.5-point mark in three of his last five outings overall, and he finished with 36 points in his lone previous appearance against the Jazz on Jan. 30.

Thunder vs. Bucks: Thunder to cover -4.0 spread -110 @ bet365

The Thunder and the Bucks will collide Sunday in a marquee matchup between two title contenders, though some things might tip the scales toward Oklahoma City. One would think that rest might be an issue, but it's hard to put that as an argument since both teams played on Saturday. The Thunder secured a 113-107 road win over the Pistons, while Milwaukee had to battle to earn a 126-119 win over the Indiana Pacers at home. The Bucks might have a slight edge since they'll be at home, but it's hard to trust them when they've gone 3-3 over their last six contests. Meanwhile, the Thunder have gone 5-1 over that same stretch, including wins over the Celtics, Nuggets and Grizzlies. The edge in recent play should be enough to believe the Thunder will come away with the win while covering this minimal spread.