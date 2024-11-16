Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for November 16

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Lakers vs. Pelicans: Lakers to win, and both teams won't score 100 points +325 @ bet365

The Lakers are the better team than the Pelicans, and there shouldn't be any doubts about that. An argument could be made that both teams would be closer in terms of quality had the Pels been healthy, but that's not the case right now. They will prepare for this game without the likes of Zion Williamson (hamstring), CJ McCollum (thigh), Jordan Hawkins (back), Herbert Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (hand) and Jose Alvarado (hamstring). The Pelicans are playing a bunch of rookies, unproven players and journeymen G Leaguers alongside Brandon Ingram in the starting unit. That should be enough to make the Lakers the favorites here, even if they're playing in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Tired legs could be an issue for the Lakers, who are coming off a 120-115 win over the Spurs on Friday and will be on the road again, where the Lakers tend to struggle. Los Angeles has reached the 100-point mark in points scored and allowed in every game this season, but that hasn't been the case with the Pelicans. New Orleans have been held under 100 points in two of their last four contests, and three of the last four have seen at least one team not reaching the 100-point plateau. That could be the case again at Smoothie King Center on Saturday.

Spurs vs. Mavericks: Victor Wembanyama to made over 2.5 three-pointers -115 @ bet365

Wembanyama has been on an absolute tear in recent games. He's coming off a 28-point, 14-rebound performance in the 120-115 loss to the Lakers on Friday and posted a 50-point performance earlier this week against the Wizards. Through three games this week, the French phenom is averaging 37.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from three-point range. This time, we'll focus on his revamped three-point shooting, as he's becoming increasingly confident in launching the rock from beyond the arc.

Wembanyama should continue his streak of games with at least three three-pointers, something he's reached in each of his last four appearances. He's also gone five straight and seven of his previous nine with multiple threes made, so this is undoubtedly an established feature in his offensive arsenal. The fact that he's attempted double-digit threes in his past three contests also bodes well for this matchup, as he'd have a clear advantage playing in the perimeter regardless of whether he's matched up against Daniel Gafford or Dereck Lively. Look for Wemby to extend his impressive streak from beyond the arc with another dominant effort in this state rivalry.

Kings vs. Suns: John Collins to record over 27.5 points, rebounds and assists -115 @ bet365

Few players have taken a leap in their offensive game as noticeable as Collins over the last week in The Association. The veteran big man moved into a starting role due to the absence of Walker Kessler (hip) and has been thriving for a rebuilding Utah team. He posted 29 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and three steals in the loss to the Suns on Nov. 12 and followed that effort with a 28-point, nine-rebound, three-assist, two-steals effort in the win over the Mavericks. A rematch against the Suns -- and Jusuf Nurkic -- is waiting for him Saturday.

Collins has scored in double digits in every one of the 11 games he's played this season, regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench. He's also grabbed at least five rebounds in all but one of those instances, and he's dished out multiple assists eight times. He can fill the stat sheet on any given game, and he shouldn't have problems reaching the 27.5 P+R+A line in this one. Aside from doing it in his two starts by a wide margin, he's also reached that tally in four of his last seven games overall and posted at least 25 P+R+A in two of the three in which he didn't hit the 27.5 threshold.