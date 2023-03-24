Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Friday, March 24

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Torrey Craig over 1.5 threes (+125) at Sacramento

DraftKings, 2:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Sacramento is one of the most porous defenses in the NBA, and they're especially susceptible to corner threes -- where Craig thrives. Over the past month, the Kings are tied for the most corner three-point attempts allowed (12.9% of opponent shot attempts). Craig takes 24% of his attempts from the corner and hits them at a 45% clip. As a starter over the past seven games, he's averaged 1.6 total three-point makes per game on 4.3 attempts. I like getting him at plus money to clear that number tonight.

Ochai Agbaji under 2.5 threes (-105) vs. Bucks

DraftKings, 2:41 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The inverse logic of my Craig pick applies here. The Bucks have allowed the fewest corner three-point attempts over the past month (6.1% of opponent shot attempts), and Agbaji launches 31% of his overall shot attempts from that location. He hasn't been shy shooting from distance, making 2.6 threes per game on 7.0 attempts over the past 10 games, but this is a poor situation for him.

Kelly Olynyk over 6.5 rebounds vs. Bucks (-115)

DraftKings, 12:55 PM CT

Chris Benzine: Olynyk has racked up double-digit rebounds in each of his last three games. While the Bucks reel in 52.3 percent of the available boards (second-best in the league), they still allow opponents 52.3 boards per game (10th-most in the league). Olynyk also reels in 1.0 more rebounds (8.4 total) per 36 when Lauri Markkanen is off the floor in home games, which will be the case Thursday with Markkanen sidelined due to a hand injury. The Bucks are only nine-point favorites, so this game should remain close long enough for Olynyk to top the mark.

