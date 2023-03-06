NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, March 6

Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, March 6

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
March 6, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Matisse Thybulle over 1.5 steals (-125) at Detroit

DraftKings, 3:23 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pistons are tied for the second-most most turnover-prone team in the NBA since Feb. 1, losing possession 16.4 times per game. On the other side of the matchup is Portland's Thybulle, who is averaging 2.0 steals in 30.8 minutes per game since joining the team eight games ago. Detroit's starting point guard Killian Hayes is also questionable with a bruised hand, which could complicate things for him as a playmaker, and if he sits out, the offense will become a bit more jumbled.

Jakob Poeltl O2.5 BLK+STL at Denver Nuggets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: Typically, I don't like to go over 1.5 on these BLK/STL bets, but we're getting this at +120 so why not. Poeltl has gone over this number in seven of his last eight games as he continues to rack up defensive stats at an alarming rate since coming over from San Antonio. Over the last 10 games, Denver is surrendering 8.8 steals per game (fourth-most in NBA), while opponents are averaging 5.0 blocked shots (12th-most).

