Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, February 16

Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, February 16

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
February 16, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Nikola Vucevic under 36.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Bucks (-122)

FanDuel, 3:08 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This may seem counter-intuitive since the Bulls are down DeMar DeRozan, which should funnel usage to Vucevic and Zach LaVine. While Vucevic averages 39.7 combined P+R+A per 36 minutes with DeRozan off the floor, the big man also averages 5.6 fewer P+R+A overall in losses compared to wins, and the Bucks are 8-point favorites. I don't think the Bulls will be eager to have a hard-fought battle going into the break, either.

Grayson Allen O10.5 points at Chicago

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: This number bumped up from 9.5 after the Bucks ruled out Khris Middleton, but I'll still take it at 10.5 with Milwaukee also down Pat Connaughton. Allen has gone over this number in five of his last eight games and should be in line for more usage tonight.

Kawhi Leonard O1.5 BLK-STL at Phoenix

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: We're going right back to a winner from earlier this week. Leonard has now gone over this number in seven of his last nine. This isn't as good of a matchup as earlier this week when he faced the shorthanded Warriors, but I still like Leonard's chances to go over.

Other leans: Josh Okogie U11.5pts, Kristaps Porzingis U9.5 rebounds, Bucks -7.5

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
