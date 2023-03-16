Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, March 16

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over 1.5 steals (+100) at Detroit

DraftKings, 1:22 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pistons are 1-10 over the past month, primarily due to a sloppy offense. They have the third-highest TOV% during this stretch (16.1%). Caldwell-Pope has been especially good on defense lately, recording at least one steal in 10 of the past 11 games -- a stretch in which he's averaged 2.1 swipes. I like getting even money for him to reach that number against a team that frequently hands the ball over.

Domantas Sabonis over 13.5 rebounds at Brooklyn (+106)

FanDuel, 1:26 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Brooklyn quickly became one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA after the departures of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Over the past month, the Nets have the second-worst offensive rebounding percentage (20.3%) and third-worst defensive rebounding percentage (29.2%). Obviously, Sabonis is a monster on the glass. He's averaging 13.2 boards since the All-Star break, and he's reached 14+ rebounds in 25 of his 66 appearances this season.

Mikal Bridges O2.5 made threes vs. Kings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: I also like Bridges O25.5 points, but there's better value in the three-pointers at +105. Bridges has gone over this number in five of his last seven games, and he now gets a matchup against a Kings team on the second night of a road/road back-to-back. On top of that, Sacramento is the worst defensive team in the league over the last 10 games, while also ranking No. 1 in pace.

Nuggets -8.5 first half line at Pistons

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: I'm not touching the full-game line given the shenanigans that could unfold late in this one, but it's hard to imagine Denver not getting off to a fast start against the Pistons' skeleton crew. Detroit will be without several regulars, and while Jaden Ivey should be back in action, that doesn't really move the needle for me.

Giannis Antetokounmpo under 34.5 points vs. Pacers (-120)

FanDuel, 3pm ET

Ken Crites: Don't get me wrong, I think the Greek Freak will have a great game, but the Bucks won't need it. The spread has the Bucks up -12.5. Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Myles Turner and T.J. McConnell are all questionable, plus Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin are already out. I smell a rout. Giannis is only five days removed from missing three games due to a hand injury – why push things? This feels like the perfect opportunity to give Antetokounmpo a mini-vacation, 22-minute game. A 32-11-5 stat line would still be fantastic. Giannis is averaging "only" 31.5 points per game on the season. That said, I'm a pedestrian 23-20 on the season, so feel free to fade.

