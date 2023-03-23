Best NBA Bets Today - Free Picks for Thursday, March 23

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Spencer Dinwiddie over 2.5 turnovers (+115) vs. Cavaliers

DraftKings, 2:06 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Cavaliers are forcing the most turnovers in the NBA (18.5 DTOV%) by a significant margin over the past month, and Dinwiddie has been the most turnover-prone player on the Nets lately. During the same stretch, the point guard is handing over 2.6 turnovers per game, so I like getting plus money on him going slightly over his average against an aggressive defense.

After making a $5 wager, new customers at DraftKings Massachusetts can receive bonus bets worth $150. To begin using your welcome promotion, simply click one of the links on this page.





Mikal Bridges O26.5 PTS+REB vs. Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: Bridges went under this number in Tuesday's meeting with the Cavs, but he also went an uncharacteristic 0-of-8 from beyond the arc. Prior to that game, he'd gone over 26.5 in four of his last five appearances, so I like his chances to go over with even a marginally better shooting night. Bridges continues to play heavy minutes with a nearly 31 percent usage rate over his last eight games.

With the NBA and NHL playoffs, the Masters, and March Madness all just around the corner, there's never been a better time to sign up for a DraftKings Ohio account. By using the exclusive promo code and placing a minimum qualifying bet of just $5, you could be in with a chance of winning up to $150 in bonus funds.





Immanuel Quickley over 12.5 points at Orlando (-110)

FanDuel, 4:30pm ET

Ken Crites: This is based on the expectation that Jalen Brunson doesn't play tonight. Brunson injured his hand in last night's loss to Miami and is now questionable for tonight's second leg of the back-to-back. Quickley's minutes jump up 14 more per game when Brunson is out. He's also averaged 13.6 ppg this season and 17.0 ppg over his last 16 games. Yes, he's coming off a five-point stinker against the Heat. But tonight they face a Magic squad that ranks 17th in points allowed per game. Miami plays better D. Brunson is a week removed from missing five games due to a foot injury, so skipping the back-to-back seems wise. Hey, I'm a modest 24-21 on the season, so feel free to fade.

The FanDuel Massachusetts promo code entitles new users to $200 worth of bonus bets. Start betting on March Madness, the NBA, golf, and more in the action-packed spring sports calendar by claiming your welcome offer right immediately.