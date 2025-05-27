NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 27

Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 27

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 27, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Tuesday, May 27

Pascal Siakam over 22.5 points + assists (-128)

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Alex Barutha: Siakam endured a tough four-game stretch between the series against the Bucks and Cavaliers, but he's been great since. He's averaged 22.2 points and 3.7 assists across his past six games, and he's averaging 24.3 points on 23.7 true shot attempts with 3.7 assists in this series. And if Aaron Nesmith -- questionable with a sprained ankle -- is less than 100 percent or doesn't play today, that should be more usage for Siakam.

Andrew Nembhard O11.5 PTS (-112, FanDuel)

Pacers vs. Knicks, 8pm ET

Nick Whalen: Nembhard has not had an explosive series, by any means, but he's still cleared this number in two of three games, despite lower shot volume relative to the Bucks and Cavs series. Ultimately, he's hit the over 11.5 points in seven of his last 10 games, and with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) banged up, the Pacers may ask slightly more out of Nembhard in Game 4. I also like the O1.5 threes for Nembhard at +140 (BetMGM).

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
