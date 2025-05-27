Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, May 27

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Tuesday, May 27

Pascal Siakam over 22.5 points + assists (-128)

Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks

Alex Barutha: Siakam endured a tough four-game stretch between the series against the Bucks and Cavaliers, but he's been great since. He's averaged 22.2 points and 3.7 assists across his past six games, and he's averaging 24.3 points on 23.7 true shot attempts with 3.7 assists in this series. And if Aaron Nesmith -- questionable with a sprained ankle -- is less than 100 percent or doesn't play today, that should be more usage for Siakam.

Andrew Nembhard O11.5 PTS (-112, FanDuel)

Pacers vs. Knicks, 8pm ET

Nick Whalen: Nembhard has not had an explosive series, by any means, but he's still cleared this number in two of three games, despite lower shot volume relative to the Bucks and Cavs series. Ultimately, he's hit the over 11.5 points in seven of his last 10 games, and with Aaron Nesmith (ankle) banged up, the Pacers may ask slightly more out of Nembhard in Game 4. I also like the O1.5 threes for Nembhard at +140 (BetMGM).

