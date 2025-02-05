Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Wednesday, February 5

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 1.5 steals (-142) vs. Phoenix Suns

FanDuel, 2:49 PM CT

Alex Barutha: SGA doesn't have a steal in either of the past two games, but that doesn't worry me. He's one of the best defenders in the NBA, averaging 2.0 swipes on the season. Phoenix has been sloppy with the ball lately, and they'll be missing Kevin Durant, which could make the offense clunkier. Over the past 10 games, the Suns are allowing the third-most steals to opponents (9.1) per 48 minutes.

Steph Curry over 4.5 made three-pointers (+112) at Utah Jazz

FanDuel, 3:04 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a fairly high bar, but it's also Steph Curry we're talking about. He's taken double-digit three-point attempts in nine of his past 12 games, making 3.8 on a 34.1% clip -- low for him. It's a good spot tonight for Curry, going up against the lowly Jazz. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the second-most three-point attempts per 48 minutes (40.7). In recent games against the Jazz, Tyrese Haliburton went 3-for-10 from deep, while Anthony Edwards went 6-for-9 and Nickeil Alexander-Walker went 5-for-10.

Nic Claxton over 8.5 rebounds (+114) vs. Washington Wizards

FanDuel, 1:58 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Claxton has just nine total rebounds over the past two games – both against the Rockets. But the Rockets are great at keeping opposing players off the glass. The Wizards are not. Over the past 10 games, Washington is allowing opponents to grab the most rebounds per 48 minutes (49.2). Over the past three, the Wizards gave up 10 rebounds in 25 minutes to Jaxson Hayes, 16 rebounds in 37 minutes to Rudy Gobert, and 14 rebounds in 32 minutes to Mark Williams.