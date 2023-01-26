Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Thursday, January 26

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Chicago -6.0 at Charlotte

DraftKings, 2:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Hornets are an impossible team to trust, especially at home, where they are a league-worst 5-13-1 ATS. Over the past two weeks, they have the 26th-ranked defense and 24th-ranked offense, while the Bulls have the 3rd-ranked defense and 19th-ranked offense during this stretch. Chicago is also a decent 10-10 ATS on the road. It's possible the Hornets get LaMelo Ball back from injury today, but I don't think that would make a massive difference, plus the potential is baked into the number already. Chicago has the motivation to gun for the playoffs, and these kinds of games are must-win.

Julius Randle over 11.5 rebounds at Celtics (-120)

PointsBet, 11:30am ET

Ken Crites: Mitchell Robinson's injury has forced the Knicks to give Randle lots of minutes at center. And the big guy has responded with averages of 30.3 points and 13.7 rebounds over the three games Robinson has recently missed. The Celtics do many things well, obviously, but rebounding isn't one of them. They rank 15th in the NBA in rebounds per game (51.6). And we all know Coach Thibodeau loves to give his starters huge minutes. Barring a breakout game from Jericho Sims or Isaiah Hartenstein (unlikely), Randle will likely once again dominate the paint for New York.

(Ken's record is 14-11 on picks so far this season.)