Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Tuesday, January 24

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and useful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Heat -4.5 (-110) vs. Celtics

DraftKings, 1:12 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Both of these teams have played well lately, with the Celtics 6-1 and the Heat 5-2 over the past two weeks. But, the Celtics are on the second night of a back-to-back and will be missing Malcolm Brogdon, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Marcus Smart, while the Heat are essentially at full health. I'm surprised this line is only -4.5, but Boston may try to turn it into a low-scoring rock fight.

Ohio sports bettors can get started with DraftKings Ohio, one of the most influential brands and apps in American sports betting. Sign-up today using the DraftKings Ohio promo code and earn $200 instantly when placing a qualifying bet of $5 or more.





Julius Randle under 41.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110) vs. Cavaliers

PointsBet, 1:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Randle has been playing great lately, averaging 27.9 points, 14.0 boards and 4.9 assists across 39.3 minutes in the past 15 games. But I don't like his odds against the imposing frontcourt of the Cavaliers, featuring Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. During his first appearance against Cleveland this season, Randle posted 15-9-7. In his second appearance, he posted 18-9-4. I'm more than willing to fade him again.

PointsBet Ohio is now live in the Buckeye State. Sign up using the PointsBet Ohio bonus code and receive up to $2,000 in second-chance bets today.





TJ McConnell under 9.5 assists (+105) vs. Bulls

DraftKings, 3:01 PM CT

Ken Crites: Despite an overall season record of 13-9 on picks, I'm on a three-night slide. Let's turn this ship around. I love TJ McConnell – whom we affectionally call "The Cockroach" 'cause you just can't kill his NBA career. But banking on 10 dimes seems like an overreaction to his triple-double on Saturday. That was against Sun Damion Lee, as Chris Paul was out. McConnell is facing a healthy Bulls squad that's on a three-game winning streak. The Bulls have given up a stingy 109.5 points per game over their last six contests.

This DraftKings promo code guide will explain how to redeem a welcome bonus offer. We will delve into the wagering requirements attached to these promotions and offer advice on maximizing the opportunity they provide. You will also learn about additional DraftKings Sportsbook promo codes, such as the refer-a-friend bonus, the free-to-play daily pools, and the loyalty program.





Miami (-4.5) at home over Boston

FanDuel, 3:01 PM CT

Ken Crites: The Celtics appear to be punting Tuesday's match-up in Miami. They are sitting Jaylen Brown (right abductor management), Al Horford (old), Malcolm Brogdon (personal) and Marcus Smart (legit ankle injury). The Brogdon absence is particularly important with Smart out. And Jayson Tatum is still fussing with a left wrist (non-shooting hand) injury which bothered him Monday night in Orlando. Miami needs this win – they are a mediocre 26-22 and fighting to avoid the play-in. Plus Miami is finally healthy. Erik Spoelstra always frustrates Boston by changing his defensive schemes and throwing zone defenses at Boston. I'm a Celtics fan, but don't like their chances.

Get in on the action with the FanDuel Ohio promo code for the first full week of sports betting in Ohio since the January 1st, 2023 launch date. Earn $200 worth of bonus bets when placing a qualifying wager of $5 or more with FanDuel Ohio today.





Kyle Kuzma O8.5 rebounds (+115) at Dallas

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11AM CT

Nick Whalen: I love this bet at plus money, as Kuzma has cleared 10 rebounds in each of his last three games, plus he pulled down 11 boards against the Mavs in their first meeting back in November. Over the last 10 games, Dallas ranks 29th in rebounding rate, ahead of only the Brooklyn Nets. Meanwhile, the Wizards will be without Kristaps Porzingis, which should clear the way for Kuzma to clean up on the glass. Over the last seven games, Kuzma is averaging north of 35 minutes per game, and that number could creep closer to 40 sans Porzingis.

Our DraftKings Maryland review breaks down the anticipated welcome bonus you get by using the DraftKings Maryland promo code. We will also highlight the additional promos that Maryland bettors can claim post-launch, including profit boosts, free bets, and odds boosts.